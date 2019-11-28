Black Friday streaming deal: Get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the first year

Ted Soqui/Getty Images

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

If you've been thinking about cutting the cable TV cord, now might be a good time to start. Hulu is offering new subscribers 12 months of its basic streaming service for just $1.99 per month, down from its regular price of $5.99 a month. That doesn't quite beat last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday jaw-dropping steal of 99 cents per month for an entire year, but it's still a great deal in the world of streaming and pretty hard to pass up.

This deal starts now -- Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 28 -- and is available through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2. Only customers who are brand-new to the service or who canceled more than 12 months ago are allowed in on this deal, and if you managed to snag last year's Black Friday promo, you also won't be eligible.

Hulu's basic tier -- the one you get with this deal -- gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but you'll have to watch a few ads as you're streaming. Its pricier, ad-free premium service costs $12 per month. Hulu with Live TV, which boasts a significant catalog of on-demand content, will set you back $45 a month, though it's getting a $10 price hike next month.

Read more: Netflix vs. Hulu: Which has the best price, original shows and bundles?