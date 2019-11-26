Black Friday SiriusXM deal: Get a free Google Nest Hub with a 6-month service plan

SiriusXM

You might know SriusXM as a satellite radio provider because, well, that's what it is. But nothing ever stays that one thing for long anymore -- Apple has its own streaming video service and Elon Musk briefly sold flame throwers. Likewise, SiriusXM has started streaming to Google smart speakers, so you can now listen via a Google Nest (for what it's worth, SiriusXM has been on Alexa for a while now). To celebrate, you can now get a Google Nest Hub and six months of SiriusXM Select for $69.

That's actually a pretty sweet deal -- a savings of about $160, it's worthy of Black Friday. The Nest Hub lists for $129 and routinely sells for about $100, so you're way ahead on the deal before you even get to the satellite radio subscription. On the SiriusXM side of things, XM Select is normally $17 per month and includes access to service both in your car (if your radio supports SiriusXM) and outside the car on mobile devices, smart speakers, and the web.

If you are a sports fan, you might prefer the SiriusXM All Access plan, which rolls in NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, and other sportsball franchises, along with Howard Stern. That package is $99 for six months and a Nest Hub. You can choose which plan you prefer on the SiriusXM deal page.

To take advantage, you need to be a new SiriusXM subscriber, and the deal is only good while supplies last.

