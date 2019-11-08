Black Friday sales in full swing at Best Buy: Major price cuts on Apple Watch, MacBook Air and more

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Best Buy continues to roll out major deals in advance of Black Friday 2019. If you're in the market for Apple gear, look no further: Best Buy is matching or setting the all-time lowest prices on the Apple Watch Series 4, this year's MacBook Air, Beats headphones and the HomePod smart speaker. But there are also killer deals to be had on Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 and a bunch of other laptops, tablets, TVs and more.

Note that you need to be a member of the company's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free, to take advantage of some of these sale prices. Discounts are available online and in-store. The highlights are as follows.

Best Buy This is a superior deal on Nike's fantastic edition of the Series 4. Without a doubt, the lowest price we've seen to date. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Since the new Series 5 debuted in September, the Series 4 has been priced at about $440. Now, Best Buy has it for $349. And if you're looking for something more premium, you can also now pick up the stainless steel edition of this watch for $399 -- that's $250 off the previous $649 price. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're less inclined to buy from Apple, Garmin's rugged fitness watches are great. The Fenix 5X cost $700 when it came out in 2017 -- now, Best Buy has it for $300. I've been using Garmin's lower-end Forerunner 245 and I like it a lot. The model on sale here includes all of its fitness tracking functions and adds an altimeter and barometer. Plus, you get topographic US maps, routable cycling maps for turn-by-turn navigation and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Read our Garmin Fenix 5X preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon offers up a nice discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. This is $200 off Apple's list price. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Walmart has been selling these headphones for about $120 -- a massive $80 discount off the $200 list price. Now, Best Buy takes it a step further by cutting the price to $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We think these are the best Beats headphones. Now selling for their lowest price ever. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sure, this entry-level configuration has lower-end components (Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD). But you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $600. This is a dynamite deal. Read our Surface Pro 7 preview.

More early deals available now through Sunday, Nov. 10



Straight from the company's press release, here are the current deals it's highlighting; some of these are already noted above:

Save $350 on 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $749.99)

Save $70 on 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $479.99)

Save up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (with qualified activation and Trade-In)

Save up to $300 on select models of MacBook Pro

Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4 (see all Apple Watch deals

Save $200 on latest models of iMac or MacBook Air

Save $100 on Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (sale price: $89)



Save $250 on Dell 15.6-inch Laptop (sale price: $349.99)

Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 models ( also available elsewhere

Save $270 on KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer (sale price: $229.99)

Save $70 on Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Google Assistant (sale price: $279.99) ( also available elsewhere

More sales will kick off on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy stores are opening at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, with the company highlighting the deals listed below (again, straight from its press release). These will presumably be available online as well.

Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)

Save $280 on 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot (sale price: $199.99)

Save up to $250 on iPad Pro

Save up to $100 on iPad 10.2-inch

Save $400-$500 on the Note 10 Series (with qualified activation)

20% off haircare for My Best Buy members

Save $80 on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (sale price: $149.99)

Save $1,000 on Hydrow Connected Rower (sale price: $1199)

Free next-day delivery on some items, free shipping on everything else

Feeling the heat from Amazon Prime, Best Buy is now adding free next-day delivery on "thousands of items" purchased on its website. And it's also offering free standard shipping on everything else through Christmas Day, with no membership or minimum purchase required.

Same-day delivery is also available for some online orders in dozens of US cities, too.

The full list of Black Friday sales are online, too

Check it out here.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published earlier. Updated with our favorite deals now highlighted at the top.