Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Begone, Black Friday FOMO! Best Buy countered Prime Day with a decent list of products selling at " ," meaning the prices were guaranteed to not go higher between then and Black Friday proper (the day after Thanksgiving). But now the big box retailer is back with another early Black Friday sale, and the list of products available is even better.

The highlights? TVs, laptops, audio gear and, of course, smart-home stuff. We're definitely side-eyeing that TCL 55-inch Android TV for $200 (whaaat) and the Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade cabinet for $250. Because what better way to spend the quarantined holidays than with a friendly family golf competition?

Take a look below for the best current deals, which run today (Thursday, Oct. 29) through Sunday, Nov. 1. And check out Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale, which starts Wednesday, Nov. 4.

For more about Black Friday deals, you can sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Only one text per day, opt out anytime.

Best TV deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The first TV up is this Fire TV Edition from Insignia, model NS-32DF310NA19. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. But this model does have built-in Alexa, pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured) and its price is $30 cheaper than the equivalent Roku at Amazon.

Best Buy TCL and Hisense aren't the only brands deeply discounted in this sale. Once again we don't expect this hige Samsung to match the image quality of our favorite TVs in this size class, but if you prioritize the combo of big screen and prestige brand over other stuff, it's mighty tempting. We expect to see other 70-inch sets on sale around $500 as we inch closer to Black Friday, but this is still a crazy low price for right now.

David Katzmaier/CNET This deal is also available at Amazon and elsewhere but it's good enough to include here too. The LG CX OLED TV is our favorite high-end TV of 2020 and this price is a new low, $200 less than the previous low -- making it $100 MORE than the 48-inch size. And if you're in the mood for something bigger, the 65-inch size is also at a new low: $1,900. Read our LG OLED CX series review.

Best smart-home deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's beginning to look a lot like... Prime Day? That's because Amazon ushered out this all-time-low price earlier this month, and then Best Buy matched it -- which the store is now doing again. It's very unlikely this will go any lower on Black Friday, so why wait? Note that you can also get the Echo Show 5 with a Blink Mini indoor camera for just $5 more. Read the Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The "middle child" Echo Show is also available at Prime Day pricing. If you're looking for something to sit on a kitchen counter or the like, this is almost certainly a better option than the 5.5-inch Show 5 -- and for just $20 more. Or $25 more, if you opt to pick up a Blink Mini indoor camera at the same time. That gets you out the door for $70, a significant savings over the regular prices of buying these separately.

Best laptop deals

Lenovo This basic laptop is a good pick for students looking for an affordable machine for remote learning. Currently offered at a $150 discount, it costs less than most Chromebooks. It runs Windows 10 and features a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, which offers a finer image than the 1,366x768-pixel resolution you get with most entry-level laptops.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews' favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. And this isn't a case of a retailer using a deep discount to move out an older product. This 13.3-inch two-in-one is discounted by a hefty $250 and features Intel's latest silicon with a 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU. Getting a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB of storage is also a boon as this price. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

Lenovo's premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940, boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a touch display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It includes an active pen can also instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This configuration features a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. A similarly configured Yoga C40 on Lenovo's site works out to $1,650, so this deal is even better than it looks. And it already looked good. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Best audio deals

This entry-level Samsung soundbar is half off. It supplies 2.1 sound by way of a soundbar with four 40-watt stereo speakers and a 130-watt subwoofer for a total output of 290 watts. That's a good amount of power for the price.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's newest noise-canceling headphone -- and arguably the top noise-canceling headphone out there -- recently went on sale for $300 as part of Amazon's Prime Day. It's now available for $278, its lowest price yet. Read CNET's review.

David Carnoy/CNET Jabra's Elite Active 75t are the slightly more rugged version of the Elite 75t, which are also on sale (they're $140 or $40 off). Both models are among the best true wireless earbuds out there and now can be upgraded with active noise canceling via a software upgrade (new models that shipped to stores recently may already be equipped with the upgrade). The Elite Active 75t looks nearly identical to the Elite 75t, but upon closer inspection, you'll notice the finish on the case and earbuds is slightly different. Instead of the hard smooth finish of the Elite Active 75t, the Active 75t have a soft-to-the-touch finish with a touch of grip to it. Or, as Jabra put it, it's "built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance and features an increased IP water-resistance rating from IP56 (of the Elite Active 75t) to IP57, making them waterproof." Read CNET's review.

Beats The Beats Powerbeats Pro regularly hit $200 and sometimes get a little bigger discounts but $160 for the lava red version is near the lowest price we've seen. Read CNET's review.

UE UE's Megaboom 3 has been discounted to as low as $120, but we haven't seen it for less than that, so this is a solid deal on a very solid portable Bluetooth speaker. Granted, it was released in 2018. Only the black color is on sale for $100.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Beats Solo Pro are a very good set of on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The only issue is they're overpriced at $300. At $170, they're downright enticing. This is below the earlier sale price of $200 that we were seeing a few weeks back. Read CNET's review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Jabra Elite 85h at $150 is a good value alternative to pricier premium noise-canceling headphones from Bose and Sony. It features good sound, a comfortable fit and excellent voice-calling performance, which makes it a good option for working from home. Amazon also has it for this price. Read CNET review.

Best of the rest

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET Upon spotting this deal, I immediately took a walk around my house looking for a spot for this beauty. I spent a number of years on the Golden Tee golf tour -- back in the days when people could go out to bars. There are certain arcade games that can't be replicated on a console, and Golden Tee is one of them. But this machine includes the all-important trackball controller, which is why I'm determined to find a place for it under my roof. Given the number of quarters I used to feed into the real deal, this thing will likely pay for itself within a few weeks.

Dyson In typical Dyson fashion, the Cyclone V10 is awesome but pricey. Knock $150 off its price, however, and this powerful, cordless stick vacuum becomes a more attractive proposition. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 preview.

Expired deals

These products now appear to be out of stock. We'll update if and when we see them reappear.

Best Buy We haven't reviewed this Hisense (it's a Best Buy exclusive) but we don't expect it to perform nearly as well as some of best 65-inch TVs out there. And just like the TCL above, Roku > Android. But forget all that for a minute: this is a 65-inch 4K TV for $250. That's doorbuster-level, people, and we don't expect this model to last.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent.

KitchenAid This top-rated, widely loved mixer features a 5-quart stainless-steel mixing bowl, a dough hook, a flat beater and a wire whisk. There's also an accessory hub for adding things like peelers and meat grinders. It's available in your choice of four colors.

That's our list! If you've found any other standout deals from Best Buy's sale, share them in the comments!