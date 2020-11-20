Black Friday Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast deals live now: Top models start as low as $17

Deal Savings Price

















Why wait for Black Friday? The sales have already started on nearly all of our favorite Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast devices, and we've pulled them all together here. This page assembles the top deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and elsewhere. Many of these sales were advertised as starting Nov. 22 through 25, but nearly all of them already appear to be live. The highlights:

Roku devices at new all-time lows, including $30 for our Editors' Choice Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and $100 for the new Roku Streambar.

Fire TV Sticks and Fire TV devices back to all-time lows, starting at just $18.

The new Chromecast bundles six months of Netflix's Standard plan

Truth be told, we'd always choose a Roku, or the Chromecast with Google TV, over the Fire Stick, but Amazon's streamer deals have been really good as well recently and HBO Max is now finally coming to the platform. The great takeaway here is that all of these devices are at or near all-time low prices, and they're all a pretty great way to upgrade older TVs to the latest streaming platforms.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and at only 30 bucks it will be pretty untouchable in terms of value for money. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not a 2020 model like the two above but this is still the best deal. It's the only Firestick with the ability to play back 4K HDR video, and at just $2 more than the standard, non-4K stick, it's worth the investment even if you don't have a 4K TV already. See our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's new Chromecast with Google TV has a lot to like, including a revamped interface, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, a real remote and excellent integration with Google Assistant. In a Google Store exclusive deal, the search giant is bundling its normally $50 streamer with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for $90. The deal is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Roku The 2019 Roku SE is a barebones Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It isn't as fast as the Streaming Stick Plus and doesn't include Roku's more useful enhanced remote (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn't require you to point directly at the TV). It also lacks 4K support and new features like AirPlay. It is, however, just $17 and should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is pretty much identical to the $25 Roku Express aside from the white color.

The big thing missing from the Fire TV Stick Lite is a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. The 2020 Fire TV Stick has that remote, and for Amazon's Black Friday sale it will be marked down from $40 to $28. But unless you really want to save $2, you should get the Fire TV Stick 4K (below) instead, which adds support for 4K TV resolution to the mix.

CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite will go back on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. This stick delivers 1080p streaming and an Alexa-powered voice remote, and just added the HBO Max app (Peacock is still MIA), and is CNET's top pick for budget streamers, period. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80. Note that this is the newest (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Recast is one of the easiest ways to record and stream over-the-air TV. It integrates seamlessly with a Fire TV Stick and at $100 off it's an incredible bargain.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last month we saw a lot of deals on the end-of-life Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model has barely been out and it's getting discounted already. From what we've seen it's a significant upgrade -- with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance -- and at $70 it'll be a pretty great deal.

Deals coming soon

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a Chromecast but don't care for the new Google TV software or remote? Google's prior Chromecast will drop to $19 at Walmart for Black Friday. This appears to be the regular Chromecast -- not the 4K capable Chromecast Ultra -- but if you don't mind running apps from your phone, tablet or computer this is a good, cheap pick. Oh, and $5 in Vudu credit is included, too. Read our Chromecast review.

