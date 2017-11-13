Black Friday Roku deal: Get our favorite 4K streamer for $50

If you're looking for a streamer to add to a 4K HDR TV this Black Friday, this is the deal for you.

Our favorite streamer overall, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, will be selling for $50 at retailers nationwide. That's $20 off the current price of $70, and the same price as the non-4K version right now.

The sale price begins the night before Thanksgiving, Wednesday Nov. 22 at 9:01 p.m. ET, and continues through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.

In case you want to save an additional $2, Wal-Mart is selling it for $48 as part of its Black Friday sale. It will also offer "rollback pricing" on the analog TV-focused Roku Express Plus, a Wal-Mart exclusive, although how much of a rollback is still a mystery.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is CNET's highest-rated streaming device of 2017, scoring a better rating than the Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV 4K, and earning an Editors' Choice award. It delivers Roku's best-in-class ecosystem, more 4K HDR apps then competitors and a new remote that can control your TV.

