Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is still days away, but some of the best discounts have already arrived -- particularly for Amazon's Ring home security products. Whether you're looking for video doorbells, lights or home security kits, you can find great discounts on any of them. (For the record, Best Buy is launching its big sale on Nov. 22, while Walmart's next big sale starts Nov. 25, though both have interim deals in the meantime.) These are the best deals we've found so far, but before we jump into those, here are some ground rules:

Deals that are already live on Amazon's site are at the top.

We don't know exactly when the rest of the deals go live at Amazon, but Best Buy

That said, many of these deals may also be available earlier via Alexa voice ordering.

Note that many of these are a return to Prime Day lows, but there are some new additions.

It's not impossible for there to be additional bundle and add-on deals, but we don't expect these prices to go any lower between now and the end of the year.

Note that many of these are already backordered for two to three weeks, and those ship times will likely get longer. However, Amazon devices rarely go "out of stock" -- the shipping dates will just keep getting pushed further back in most cases.

Don't see anything you want here? Don't worry -- more Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are coming.

Deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring offers live 1080p video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication and a feature called Pre-Roll (when someone or something trips the motion sensor, you can see what happened before that). This deal saves nearly 50% off the regular $250 retail price and throws in an Echo Show 5 ($90 list price) to boot. Note, the Ring Pro doesn't have a rechargeable battery. If you can't connect it to the existing doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you. Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally this Ring doorbell runs $230, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But starting Nov. 20, this bundle is just $150, making it an affordable way to jump-start a smart home. Don't want to wait? As with many other deals, Best Buy is matching this one. Read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Julie Snyder Ring Alarm is a modular-style home security kit, and you can get various arrangements of the kit for great discounts. The 5-piece with a free Echo Dot is the best deal, though, at 50% off the list price. You can also get the 14-piece set for an impressive $200.

Taylor Martin/CNET Ring's Floodlight Cam usually sells for $250, so finding the camera for under $200 -- let alone with a free Echo Show 5 smart display thrown in -- is a pleasant surprise. This package is perfect for jumpstarting your outdoor security system, whether to keep your house safe from burglars or just to spy on the raccoons who keep getting into your garbage.

Ring The Ring Peephole Cam is perfect for apartment dwellers or people without hardwired doorbells. It's super easy to install, and $70 is a super welcoming price. If you're interested in video doorbells in general, this is a great place to start.

These deals were available between Oct. 14 and now. We're including them here for historical comparison, and we'll update when and if they're discounted later in the season.