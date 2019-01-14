Sarah Tew/CNET

The best part of my weekend was the solid hour I spent poring over this book. The actual book. Printed pages and everything. It reminded me of just how much time I usually spend looking at screens -- big, small and in between.

But, dang it, they're so entertaining! I mean, have you seen Travelers on Netflix? Or relaxed with Colorfy on a tablet? Stuff like this is pure gold, which is why I'll always shout out great deals on new screens. Especially when the prices match those of Black Friday.

Let's start big -- as in, Super Bowl-big. For a limited time, Best Buy is once again offering the TCL 6 Series 65-inch Roku 4K TV for $799.99, shipped (plus tax). It normally sells for $970 -- and, oh yeah, it's a CNET Editors' Choice pick.

Although there are cheaper 65-inch TVs, few offer this much value. Obviously the built-in Roku is awesome, but the 6 Series really wowed my fellow editors with its deep blacks, accurate color and excellent overall image quality.

In other words, it's not only affordable, it's also good -- really, really good. (Oh, and really, really big. A 65-inch TV is just a wonderful thing.)

Sarah Tew/CNET

A tablet can also be a wonderful thing, offering more screen estate than your phone for a much lower price. How much lower? Well, you've read the headline, but before I share the link, there's a hoop-jump you need to know about: To get this deal, you must use a mobile browser or the Facebook app. If you access this link via your desktop browser, you'll see a higher price.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals (via Facebook) has the Amazon Fire 7 tablet with Alexa for $29.99, shipped. That matches Amazon's Black Friday price; the tablet currently sells for $49.99.

Remember: Mobile browser or Marketplace section of the Facebook app. Otherwise you'll be staring at a $42.49 price tag. (Don't shoot the messenger, folks; I don't make up these deals or rules. Sometimes promotions have odd requirements.)

As I've said before, the Fire 7 may be a little pokey, with a lower-than-average screen resolution, but it's still an amazingly capable device -- and a genuine steal at $30. Will Amazon proper offer this same price again at some point? Almost certainly, but if you don't want to wait, you don't have to.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!