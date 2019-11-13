Black Friday pricing hits Apple headphones: AirPods Pro dip to $235

Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until the morning of Nov. 29 but the AirPods and Beats headphones deals are here now. The big news of the day: For the first time since they were announced in October, Apple's new AirPods Pro are selling at a discount. Amazon's $15 discount brings them down to $235.
Otherwise, we're seeing consistent discounting across the other AirPods and Beats models at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- many of which are selling below list price. Have a look below for all of the best links.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods Pro
|$249
|$235
|$235
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$144
|$130
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$165
|$155
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$65
|PowerBeats Pro
|$250
|$250
|$200
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$160
|$121
|PowerBeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$119
|$90
Apple AirPods Pro discounts
Apple AirPods Pro: $245 (save $15).
Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts
Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).
Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $34).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
Beats Solo3: $160 (save $40).
PowerBeats3: $119 (save $81).
