Black Friday pricing hits Apple headphones: AirPods Pro dip to $235

Here are all of the best Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphone deals.

Airpods Pro
Apple
Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until the morning of Nov. 29 but the AirPods and Beats headphones deals are here now. The big news of the day: For the first time since they were announced in October, Apple's new AirPods Pro are selling at a discount. Amazon's $15 discount brings them down to $235.

Otherwise, we're seeing consistent discounting across the other AirPods and Beats models at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- many of which are selling below list price. Have a look below for all of the best links.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $144 $130
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $155
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
PowerBeats Pro $250 $250 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $160 $121
PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $245 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $34).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Solo3: $160 (save $40).

PowerBeats3: $119 (save $81).

