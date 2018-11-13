Black Friday Pixel deals 2018: Pixel 3 for $600, Pixel 3 XL for $700

If nothing but the best smartphone camera will do, these are your phones. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may "only" have one lens on the back, but Google's software is so good, it puts dual-, triple- and quad-camera phones to shame. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday crush is the perfect time to pick up a Pixel 3 phone. The first few deals coming in for Google's flagship 2018 phone are promising so far. We hope to see the momentum continue.

Remember that Verizon is the only US carrier that sells the Pixel 3 phones, but you can also buy it unlocked from Google's online store. There aren't any Black Friday deals there right now, but we'll keep checking as Thanksgiving approaches.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 9 , and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Pixel 3 or 3 XL: Save $200 at Best Buy Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. The sale starts Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) at 5 p.m. and lasts through Nov. 24. See at Best Buy Pixel 3 review

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: $200 Target gift card Juan Garzon/CNET You'll buy the phone full-price, but pick up a $200 gift card when you activate the phone with Verizon. It's limited to two per customer. Sale is from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. See at Target Pixel 3 review

