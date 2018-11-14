Black Friday 2018 phone sales: LG V30+ for $430, Moto G6 for $200 and more

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals are off to a strong start, with discounts on great phones like the LG V30+, LG G7 and Moto G6. Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.
Also see Black Friday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X; the Galaxy S9 and Note 9; and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 13, and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
LG V30+ for $430 at AmazonJosh Miller/CNET
The $430 price is a deal on an unlocked version of 2017's best LG phone. This is a big-screen device with strong camera performance and the ability to take wide-angle selfies, and the "V30+" model in this deal has 128GB of built-in storage. For a little perspective, the LG V40 retails for around $950 (the exact V40 price varies by carrier).
This deal is available now at Amazon.
LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
This offer on the high-end LG G7 is a little more difficult to puzzle out. When you buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. More details here.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., through Nov. 24.
Motorola Moto G6: Save $50 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.
This deal is available now at Best Buy.
Motorola Moto X4: Save $120 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
The charming Moto X4 is one of our favorite midrange handsets of the year. Strangely, you can already buy the Moto X4 unlocked for even less ($230) straight from Motorola's site.
Moto E5: Save $50 at Best BuyÓscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price here feels right for this Android starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24
Huawei Honor View 10Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone.
Sales starts
Amazon: Nov. 23 through 26.
LG Optimus Zone 4: Save $65 at WalmartVerizon
This Verizon prepaid phone comes with a 5-inch screen and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is an entry-level phone through and through.
Sale dates
Online: Nov 21 at 10 p.m. ET, in-store: Nov 22 at 6 p.m., through Nov. 23.
LG Stylo 4: Save $90 at Best BuyAmazon
If the Galaxy Note 9 is too rich for your blood, the LG Stylo 4 can satisfy some of your stylus needs. You can pick it up unlocked for $210.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., though Nov. 24.
LG Rebel 4 LTE: Save $50 at TargetLG
Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. TracFone provides the wireless service.
Sale starts
Target says Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price.
LG Phoenix 3: Save $15 with Best Buy
$25 for a prepaid smartphone with AT&T's LTE service sounds unheard of in this day and age. Be aware that the prepaid phone has a slim 16 GB of internal storage and a 5-inch screen.
Black Friday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Laptop, PC, Chromebook, tablet and monitor deals for Black Friday 2018
- Streamers for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV start at $20
- Smart home bargains: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018: Bose, Beats, JBL and Skullcandy
Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices
- iPhone deals for Black Friday 2018: $150 off iPhone XR, XS, $400 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy phone deals: $600 Note 9, $320 Galaxy S9, $300 gift card
- Nintendo Swich discounts: Mario Kart bundle for $300, $25 games and more
- Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: Bargains on bundles, games and consoles
- Apple AirPods: What's the best Black Friday 2018 deal?
Black Friday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018 deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa and more
- Walmart's best Black Friday 2018 prices: TVs, iPad, PlayStation 4, InstantPot
- Best Buy's top discounts: Roku and OLED TVs, Sonos, Apple and Google
- Target's best deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Every good Black Friday 2018 deal we've found so far
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
This article first published Nov. 9, 2018. Updated most recently on Nov. 13.
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.
Discuss: Black Friday 2018 phone sales: LG V30+ for $430, Moto G6 for $200 and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.