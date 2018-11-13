Black Friday 2018 phone sales: LG G7 for $432 off, Moto G6 for $200 and more

Good news: Black Friday (Nov. 22) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) phone deals are off to a strong start, with discounts on great phones like the LG G7 and Moto G6. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often with the best Black Friday phone deals we find.
Also see Black Friday deals specifically for the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X; the Galaxy S9 and Note 9; and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 13, and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
This offer on the high-end LG G7 is a little more difficult to puzzle out. When you buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. More details here.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., through Nov. 24.
Motorola Moto G6: Save $50 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., through Nov. 24.
Motorola Moto X4: Save $120 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
The charming Moto X4 is one of our favorite midrange handsets of the year. Strangely, you can already buy the Moto X4 unlocked for even less ($230) straight from Motorola's site.
Moto E5: Save $50 at Best BuyÓscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Motorola has earned its reputation as a maker of quality budget phones, and the half-off price here feels right for this Android starter phone. Service provided by Simple Mobile.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24
Huawei Honor View 10Andrew Hoyle/CNET
With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone.
Sales starts
Amazon: Nov. 23 through 26.
LG Optimus Zone 4: Save $65 at WalmartVerizon
This Verizon prepaid phone comes with a 5-inch screen and has an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is an entry-level phone through and through.
Sale dates
Online: Nov 21 at 10 p.m. ET, in-store: Nov 22 at 6 p.m., through Nov. 23.
LG Stylo 4: Save $90 at Best BuyAmazon
If the Galaxy Note 9 is too rich for your blood, the LG Stylo 4 can satisfy some of your stylus needs. You can pick it up unlocked for $210.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., though Nov. 24.
LG Rebel 4 LTE: Save $50 at TargetLG
Storage is scarce on this 16GB entry-level handset, but cheap phones make solid second devices, and you won't have to worry about breaking or losing it the way you would a more expensive phone. TracFone provides the wireless service.
Sale starts
Target says Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day), but its website already advertises the $50 price.
LG Phoenix 3: Save $15 with Best Buy
$25 for a prepaid smartphone with AT&T's LTE service sounds unheard of in this day and age. Be aware that the prepaid phone has a slim 16 GB of internal storage and a 5-inch screen.
Blu Grand M2 3G: Save $20 at Best BuyBlu
With only 8GB of onboard storage, I hesitate to recommend this entry-level phone, but if storage is lower on your priority list than a cheap, unlocked phone, the Blu Grand M2 is a no-frills option that easily costs less than $100.
Sale dates
Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 24.
Even more Black Friday phone sales (ongoing)
- Sony XA 2 Ultra ($60 off at Best Buy)
- LG Xpression Plus for AT&T ($50 off at Walmart)
This article first published Nov. 9, 2018. Updated most recently on Nov. 13 at 7:29 a.m. PT.
