Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deal: $175 with free shipping

If you were hoping to score a Nintendo Switch Lite deal this week, you've probably come up empty: The popular portable game console is selling at its $200 list price pretty much everywhere.

Except here: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 shipped when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout. It's available in your choice of gray, yellow or turquoise. Interestingly, I didn't see a sales-tax charge; $175 was my final, out-the-door price. Your mileage may vary.

You probably know everything you need to about the game system, but just in case, read CNET's Nintendo Switch Lite review. Verdict: Scott Stein absolutely loves it, though with the obvious caveat that it's a handheld-only experience. If you want to take your games to the big screen, you'll need the full-blown, dockable, Switch.

Although this promotion is good through Nov. 30, it's very possible -- and quite likely -- Antonline will sell out before then. This is a decent (and rare) discount on the Switch Lite, so I'd grab one while you can.

