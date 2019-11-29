SweetNight

This is an update of a post I wrote last month. Now I've had even longer to evaluate the mattress, and today only there's an even bigger discount: 35% off all Sweetnight mattresses at Amazon. If you want my TL;DR take: Absolutely worth it. Six weeks later, couldn't be happier with the mattress. (I also purchased one of their pillows after the fact and love that, too. And those are 45% off, again for today only.)

Okay, the original story: Mrs. Cheapskate and I were long overdue for a new mattress. I'd been doing my diligence, perusing CNET's roundup of the best mattresses for 2019, reading Consumer Reports, soliciting opinions from friends and family. After all, you spend one-third of your life sleeping, so some research was warranted. I'd heard enough good things about mail-order foam mattresses that I was ready to trade the ol' innerspring for one, but sticker shock! Many, if not most, were priced in the $800 to $1,000 range, and that's for a queen-size. I needed a king!

I'm not sure how I happened upon the SweetNight brand, but I was immediately enamored with both the pricing -- roughly half that of most competitors -- and the highly favorable reviews on Amazon (4.5 stars on average for all their styles). Like other brands, SweetNight offers a full refund if you're not happy with the mattress, so we decided to give it a shot.

Long story short: We love it. Your mileage may vary, of course, but we're really pleased.

The company offers four different styles, including a Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress that's firmer on one side and softer on the other -- a great option, I think, if you're not sure which you'll prefer. (Don't like one side? Flip it and try the other.) We chose the standard Gel Memory Foam, which a company rep told me is their best-seller. You can also choose an innerspring/foam hybrid or an old-school (but foam-topped) innerspring.

The king-size Gel Memory Foam that we picked costs $698. The 35%-off deal today brings it down to a reasonable $453.70. SweetNight offers a 10-year warranty on every mattress, though the return window is shorter than most: 30 days, versus 100 days or more from the likes of Casper, Nectar and Purple. (I'm not sure if Amazon offers that same return option, or you have to go through SweetNight proper or what. Last time out, the deal was via SweetNight's site.)

Honestly, we knew after two nights it was a keeper. The best thing about a foam mattress versus an innerspring: When one person tosses and turns, the other person doesn't feel it. For what it's worth, I'm a side sleeper and Mrs. Cheapskate rests on her back. Obviously I can't guarantee you'll like this mattress as much as we do, but I can guarantee you'll like the pricing.

One thing to note if you've never tried a mattress-by-mail before: They arrive super-compressed in a sealed bag. Once you carefully cut it open, SweetNight says to allow the mattress 72 hours for it to fully restore its proper shape. If possible, do that in a garage or spare bedroom with the windows open, because there's also a noticeable off-gassing smell during those first few days.

If you've tried this or another foam mattress, hit the comments and share your thoughts with your fellow sleepers!

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability.

