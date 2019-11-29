Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday laptop deals 2019: $399 Acer Aspire 5, $900 MacBook Air and more

Black Friday has landed and you can save big on some of tech's biggest brands including Samsung, Dell, HP, LG and Apple.

Sarah Tew/CNET
Black Friday has always been synonymous with great deals on laptops and tech. And this year is no different, with big brands like SamsungDell and HP presenting some excellent offers on their latest models. These offers are so good, in fact, that many have already started to sell out. But you can still get a great deal on machines for gaminglaptops for business and the ever-popular Chromebook

The MacBook Air is seeing some heavy reductions with $900 for the current model or $1,100 for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. There are also some great Black Friday deals on two-in-one machines, laptops with touch-screen capabilities, including the Dell Inspiron 15 at $800 and Samsung's Notebook 7 Spin for $600.

This article will be kept up to date with the latest and greatest offers, with more coming soon, so bookmark it and keep checking back.

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals available now

MacBook Pro: $1,100 at Best Buy (and previously Amazon)

You save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at Best Buy (and previously Amazon, now out of stock). Read more about the new MacBook Pro.

$1,100 at Best Buy

MacBook Air: $900 at Best Buy

You save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join).

There was previously a stealthy deal on the new MacBook Air at Amazon -- the laptop was available for $900, but if you choose "no-rush shipping," you could knock another $100 off, however, they are now out of stock. Read more about the new MacBook Air.

$900 at Best Buy
$1,100 at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5: $399 (CNET Editors' Choice pick!)

Save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

Great discount on this office-favorite workhorse Core i5 laptop, which has a standard 8GB RAM/256GB SSD setup and a 15-inch full HD display. Based the relative value of several different available configurations, we called the Aspire 5 an overall CNET Editors' Choice winner

See at Amazon

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1: $600 at Best Buy

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is the 13.3-inch version of the larger 15.6-inch Notebook 7 Spin model we reviewed (and liked). This convertible two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees into tablet mode. It features a standard midrange component lineup with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory, but goes beyond the standard 256GB SSD you see on many midrange models and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB.

$600 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1: $800 at Best Buy

You save $200
dell

This two-in-one laptop from Dell is a bit bigger and more powerful than the Samsung mentioned above. It provides a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM while serving up a 512GB SSD.

$800 at Best Buy

Acer Spin 11 Chromebook: $219 at Best Buy

Save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're hunting for a touch screen 2-in-1 Chromebook the more frugal side, this Acer Spin model is good, even though it's mostly the price that will wow you. The hinge folds back 360 degrees, turning this into a tablet, and the main tradeoff is an Intel Celeron processor and the lack of hard drive space, but that's standard for a non-premium Chromebook and this is perfect for kids or as a no-frills travel laptop. k

See at Best Buy

LG Gram 14: $1,200 at Amazon and Best Buy

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

The LG Gram 14 two-in-one laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition. This 14-inch model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our LG Gram 14 review.

$1,200 at Best Buy
$1,200 at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 3: $89 at Best Buy, $159 at Walmart

You save up to $100
Samsung

Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step-up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. Best Buy's model is on sale now. Find it at Walmart for more memory, too.

$89 at Best Buy

Black Friday 2019 laptop deals that are expired, but likely to come back:

HP Pavilion gaming laptop: $499 at Walmart (Out of Stock)

You save $250
HP

This is a decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. We thought this deal wouldn't be available until Wednesday, but it went up early.

$499 at Walmart

HP Chromebook 15: $299 at Walmart (Out of Stock)

You save $170
HP

Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon. 

$299 at Walmart

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: $833 at Dell (Expired)

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

Nicely upgraded budget-friendly gaming laptop, with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics. 

$833 at Dell

HP Spectre x360: $1,100 at Best Buy (Expired)

You save $200
HP

The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews' favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features a 13.3-inch touch display, an 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

$1,100 at Best Buy
