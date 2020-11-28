Black Friday kitchen brand sales that are still on: Vitamix, Always Pan, Staub, Riedel and more

Deal Savings Price





















Maybe you've heard, but many of the stores that usually have big Black Friday sales are closed to in-person shoppers, so the best Black Friday kitchen and cookware deals are happening online. Let's call it what it is: Black Friday Weekend and the kitchen deals are very much still live and kicking. Those sitewide kitchen brand sales include big bargains and discounts on cookware and small kitchen appliances, many of which make perfect gifts for foodies and home chefs. There are kitchen deals aplenty on the websites of retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy and we're keeping track of the best live Black Friday kitchen deals each day right here. Then there are all those big sprawling brandwide Black Friday sales to consider, many of which are live and kicking. In truth, those brand sales are often where you'll find some the best Black Friday deals on things like blenders, Dutch ovens, cookware sets, SodaStream machines and other kitchen must-haves.

, for instance, is still $50 off in a rare limited-run sale on the uberpopular frying pan that's almost always sold out (but not now). Other wish-list kitchen brands like blenders are giving sitewide discounts, including up to $100 off any new blender. Then there's my personal obsession, the direct-to-consumer kitchen brand , which has gone live with sales on blue carbon cookware, glassware and more. It's not just gear either: There are also big deals on popular meal kit services like , Home Chef and healthy prepared meal services like and .

Read more: The best meal kit deals for Black Friday

See below for everything we know about the best Black Friday sitewide sales on kitchenware and cookware. More kitchen sales are rolling in every day, too, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for the latest and best kitchen deals and sitewide sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

This pan has earned a bit of a cult following, having made the rounds on morning talk shows and often selling out or going on backorder. The claim is that it takes the place of eight other kitchen tools. When we heard that we knew we'd have to put it to the test and while eight might be a stretch, I will say it's an impressive and well-designed piece of cookware. The Always Pan is not only in stock right now but you can snag one for $50 off with special code SUPERSALE in a very rare sale on the cult-favorite skillet. Note that these will mostly ship after Christmas due to high demand.

Nutribullet Right now, NutriBullet's entire line of blenders and juicers is 25% off for Black Friday when you drop promo code GETGIFTING at checkout. That means you can score one of the brand's signature push-top NutriBullet personal blenders for $45 (down from $60) or the amped-up NutriBullet for $68 (normally $90). While the NutriBullet personal blenders may be the brand's calling card -- they're the ones you can blend in, pop a drinking top on and head out the door -- there are also a few powerful full-size blenders to consider.

Riedel Riedel makes some seriously fine glassware, which is why you'll find it on the tables of some of the world's best restaurants. Starting on Thanksgiving day and running through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), the legacy Austrian wine glass producer is offering 20% off anything (yes, anything) on its website. That includes wine glasses, decanters and cocktail-specific glassware and barware. Just use promo code RIEDELFRIDAY20US at checkout.

Vitamix The main Vitamix blender deal we've found is this renewed Vitamix Explorian for $180 (today only) but the brand is having a sitewide sale too. From Nov. 20 - Dec. 31 you can take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the Vitamix E310 and $75 off the amped-up Vitamix A3500. For Cyber Monday week, Vitamix will have a brand-new Ascent series blender down to $350 (normally $550) and a certified reconditioned Next Generation blender for $250 (normally $440).

Greenpan If you like nonstick cookware but are worried about the chemicals used in Teflon and other nonstick surfaces, ceramic is the way to go. GreenPan makes some of the best ceramic cookware and it's all on discount for Black Friday. Starting today and through Dec 1. take 40% off the entire site and up to 60% of select items with special code CYBER40.

Staub This might be the best kitchen deal we've spotted so far this cycle and it's just days away. From Nov. 21 - Dec 31, a Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) will be down $200 to just $100. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. It's perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in eight dashing colors at the sale price.

Zwilling USA The Germans know how to do sharp steel, and Zwilling blades are the kind you'll find in pro kitchens the world over. There are some solid deals on Zwilling knives sitewide for Black Friday: From Nov 21 - Nov. 30 take as much as 50% off select knife sets like this eight-piece stainless-steel steak knife set or snag a 7-inch chef's knife marked down to just $60 (originally $134). (If you're going to treat someone to a quality chef's knife, make sure it's forged from a single piece of quality steel like this one is).

Home Chef We love Home Chef for its highly customizable meal kits and comfort food recipes with a healthy bent that are easy to prepare when short on time. It's also one of the more affordable meal kit services, and even more so if you sign up this week. Starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, Home Chef is offering $90 off when you sign up for four weeks of meals. That's $30 off the first and second box (!) and $15 off your third and fourth. If you've been wanting to try a meal kit subscription, this is a fantastic time to give it a go. You can pause or cancel Home Chef at any time, so the risk is low. Read more: Review of Home Chef meal kit service

Read more: The best meal kit deals for Black Friday: Blue Apron, Home Chef, Daily Harvest and more

Made In Made In cookware isn't exactly a budget buy, but boy, is it nice. I own a good number of its pieces of cookware and tableware and love the sleek minimalist look and sturdy build. Made In's Black Friday goes from Nov. 20 - Nov. 29, when you can take up to 30% off select pieces including the carbon sous-chef cookware set, carbon steel wok and knife sets. Or snag 20% off Made In's elegant glassware (new) or the carbon steel roasting pan with rack for holiday hosting. Some of these items would make excellent gifts, too, like the 8-inch chef's knife that topped our list of the best direct-to-consumer knives.

Abbio Abbio Kitchen makes sturdy cookware -- both stainless steel and nonstick. I've tested some pieces myself, and Abbio pans are built well with some of the most comfortable handles I've yet to grip. The brand's Black Friday sale goes live from Monday, Nov. 23 - Monday, Nov. 30, when you can take 25% off sitewide with special code AbbioBF25.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is quite possibly the easiest way to eat healthily without ever having to learn to cook. Instead you'll get steady (or one-time) shipments of vegan soups, smoothies, bowls, flatbreads and more, and the meals are chock-full of superfoods. All you have to do is blend or heat it and eat. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, when you buy one Daily Harvest box and use the promo code CYBERWEEK2020 you'll get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery. That's a pretty darn good deal, I must say.

Goldbelly Wondering how to get NYC bagels or hot pastrami when you don't live anywhere near the Big Apple? One word: Goldbelly. The online marketplace serves as a middleman between you and some of the country's absolute best eats. That includes pecan pie from New Orleans, deep-dish pizza from Chicago and food from plenty of iconic New York delis like Katz and Russ & Daughters. From Friday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Nov. 30, the entire site will be 20% off. There are lots of great gift ideas on Goldbelly too, so have a look and be ready to pounce when the savings hit.

Tovala The Tovala Smart oven system is not just a very cool, high-tech steam and convection oven (although it is that). It's also engineered to expertly cook custom meals that you order through the website and have delivered to your door weekly. From there you just scan the meals through a bar code reader on the side of the oven and stick them in. The oven does the rest using multiple cooking methods and times to nail the dish. I tried it and the meals come out pretty great with absolutely no clock-watching or worrying over cooking times. The Tovala oven normally retails for $299 but will be down to $99 on both Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) when you purchase six Tovala meals.

Read more: Best meal kit delivery service for 2020: Freshly, Home Chef, Blue Apron and more