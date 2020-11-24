Black Friday Keurig deals: Get a K-Slim, K-Select or K-Classic for $70

Deal Savings Price









Coffee connoisseurs look down their noses at single-serve K-cup brewers, but with all of us stuck at home these days, the convenience is a welcome respite whenever you need a quick caffeine injection. Keurig brewers aren't cheap, but the company's Black Friday sale is underway, and now you can find great discounts on products through Nov. 29.

In addition, several other retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Target, are currently offering steep price cuts on Keurig coffee makers, including the , and the versatile K-Select, which lets you brew in four different cup sizes. In some cases, you'll find even better savings at these other retailers than on . Also included here is an expired deal on the K-Compact. It was available earlier in November, and we're hoping it'll return soon.

Keurig Clocking in at less than 5 inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit virtually anywhere. It takes pods from any of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig, from small indie roasters to bigger outfits such as Dunkin' and Starbucks. Because of its 46-ounce reservoir, it's slightly deeper than the K-Mini but otherwise, the dimensions are essentially the same. Best Buy will ship it for free or you can choose no-contact in-store pickup and grab it later today.

Best Buy The K-Select offers a sizable 52-ounce reservoir and can brew your choice of four cup sizes in just about a minute.

Keurig Originally $120, Keurig has dropped the retail price on this coffee machine to $100. And by adding on a coupon at checkout, you can take off an additional 30%, bringing it down to $70, well below what it usually sells for.

Keurig The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen and makes a super quick cup when you need it. Worth noting that it only has a single-serving water reservoir and so may not be the perfect fit for a home with lots of coffee drinkers or a heavily trafficked office break room. But if saving space is most important for, say, an RV, dorm room, small apartment or kitchen, this might be the Keurig you want. The push-button coffee machine takes K-Cup pods (sold separately) and its strength adjustment functionality leaves you in control. Target initially hit with the deal as part of an early Black Friday sale, but Amazon quickly price-matched so you can snag the $60 model from either one. Amazon and Target both have the K-Mini available in pink, powder blue and gray in addition to black, and are offering free shipping. While this is a nice savings, note that this product was $50 within the past couple of weeks.

Keurig This jazzed-up Keurig was created in tandem with design guru Jonathan Adler. It's the most compact Keurig -- it'll fit just about anywhere. One drawback is this model has no backup reservoir for multiple cups and so requires more refilling than other models.

Keurig This might be the most versatile Keurig model, featuring both a pod-brew function and a classic drip-coffee station with 12-cup carafe. It's a great buy for anywhere with lots of coffee drinkers that go for different styles. The pod side also has a 60-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill it often.

Keurig With a 36-ounce reservoir, the K-Compact coffee maker is about three inches wider than the K-Slim and K-Mini but similar in height. Walmart featured this model for just $35 earlier in November, and we're hoping to see it return.

This story is frequently updated with additional sales and deals.