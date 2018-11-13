Black Friday iPhone deals 2018: $150 off iPhone XR and XS, $400 iPhone X gift card

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- two huge sales days in the US -- mean deep discounts for iPhone lovers. They take the form of up to hundreds of dollars off top models, or additional gift cards that you can use to buy other gifts for loved ones or yourself (we won't tell). The savings span the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max all the way to the diminutive iPhone SE and older models. There truly is a deal for everyone, with more arriving as we get closer to the big events.
This year, Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. The sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll add new deals as we hear about them.
Just so you know:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 13, and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy. We'll update with more deals as they appear.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift card at WalmartSarah Tew/CNET
You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
Sale dates
In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 Walmart gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
To cash in on the offer for Apple's new iPhones for 2018 -- a $300 gift card -- you'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
Sale dates
In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones.
Sale dates
Nov. 23 through 25. In store only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limited to two phones per customer.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
iPhone X: Save up to $200 at Best BuySarah Tew/CNET
Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts on an installment billing plan help sweeten the deal.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint.
iPhone 7 starting at $10/month: Save $150 at Best BuyJames Martin/CNET
A two-year-old phone feels long in the tooth, but it's another viable option for a midprice handset. Bonus: it's water-resistant.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card
Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card -- $150 here -- to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.)
Sale starts
In-store only, beginning 7 a.m. Nov. 23 through 25. Limited to two phones per customer.
iPhone 6S: $100 at Best Buy (Save $200)Sarah Tew/CNET
This is one of the better phones you can buy for $100, anywhere. You can choose between Simple Mobile and Total Wireless as your service providers.
Sale starts
Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.
iPhone 6S Plus: $299 from Walmart (Save $100)Josh Miller/CNET
This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in space gray or rose gold.
Sale dates
Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).
In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.
iPhone 6: $99 at Walmart (Save $50)CNET
You can pick up the prepaid iPhone 6 with Straight Talk service in gold or space gray, or the Total Wireless version in gold.
Sale dates
Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).
In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.
iPhone SE: $80 from Best Buy and Walmart (Save $60)Sarah Tew/CNET
This may be your last chance to get Apple's smallest iPhone -- and a favorite from 2016 -- before they're gone for good. It costs $80 from both Best Buy (on Simple Mobile's service) and Walmart (Family Mobile service).
Sale starts
Best Buy: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.
Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In stores: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.
