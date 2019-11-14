Black Friday iPad deals: Walmart's price on the top-tier 10.5-inch Pro dips to $599

As on Black Friday approaches, retailers' gloves are coming off in the battle over iPad deals. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H Photo are further ratcheting up already-stiff competition on prices. Today brings an even better deal on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro; Walmart was selling it for $699 yesterday but has now dropped the price to $599. Though it came out in 2017, it's a Pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage. This is a Black Friday-caliber deal that is worth snapping up.
Best Buy is sticking with its worthy deal on the 256GB version of Apple's most deluxe tablet -- $950 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro -- and the lowest price on the 11-inch model, too. But you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free, to take advantage of these prices.
Otherwise, B&H Photo and Amazon still have the best price on the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad -- which is very similar to last year's 9.7-inch model -- at $299. (Walmart has its own discount on last year's 9.7-inch iPad, with the 128GB model selling for $299.)
The deals on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of discounts to come through before buying either one of them.
Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.
Apple iPad discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|iPad 2019 (32GB)
|$329
|$299
|$250
|iPad 2019 (128GB)
|$429
|$399
|$330
|iPad 2018 (128GB)
|$429
|$329
|$299
|iPad Mini 2019 (64GB)
|$399
|$385
|$359
|iPad Air 2019 (64GB)
|$499
|$469
|$449
|iPad Pro 11 (64GB)
|$799
|$650
|$649
|iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB)
|$999
|$952
|$850
|iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB)
|$1,149
|$950
|$950
This is a killer deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017 -- but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $599, even in 2019. Snap this up. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.
Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone -- but the company is now offering $200 off the step-up 256GB model (and the 512GB and 1TB versions, too). Note that you need to be a member of Best Buy's My Best Buy reward program to see the sale prices. Read our iPad Pro review.
Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our iPad Pro review.
Walmart has announced that this new iPad will hit $250 on Nov. 27. For now, B&H and Amazon are now selling it for $299. The brand-new 10.2-inch iPad has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. Amazon also has the 128GB model on sale for $400. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.
Walmart has a nice discount on the 128GB model. It costs as much as the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting four times the storage for free.
Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $299, though, as always, you need to supply the data service. Read our iPad 2018 review.
The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.
The iPad Air now sits between the new 10.2-inch iPad, which starts at $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a more powerful A12X processor. Read more about the iPad Air.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.
