Black Friday iPad deals: Walmart's $400 discount on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is real

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

As Black Friday approaches, retailers' gloves are coming off in the battle over iPad deals. Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo are ratcheting up already-stiff competition on prices -- and now Walmart has dropped a bona fide Black Friday discount on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The megaretailer was selling it for $699 on Wednesday but has since dropped the price to $599. Though it came out in 2017, it's a pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage.

Best Buy is sticking with its worthy deal on the 256GB version of Apple's most deluxe tablet -- $950 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro -- and the lowest price on the 11-inch model, too. But you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free, to take advantage of these prices.

And B&H Photo and Amazon still have the best price on the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad -- which is very similar to last year's 9.7-inch model -- at $299. (Walmart has its own discount on last year's 9.7-inch iPad, with the 128GB model selling for $299.)

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad

The deals on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of discounts to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $250 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $399 $330 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $329 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $385 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $952 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a killer deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017 -- but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $599, even in 2019. Snap this up. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone -- but the company is now offering $200 off the step-up 256GB model (and the 512GB and 1TB versions, too). Note that you need to be a member of Best Buy's My Best Buy reward program to see the sale prices. Read our iPad Pro review.

Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart has a nice discount on the 128GB model. It costs as much as the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting four times the storage for free. Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $299, though, as always, you need to supply the data service. Read our iPad 2018 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.