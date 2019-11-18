CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday iPad deals: Pick up the 9.7-inch iPad for $289

Also: The 512GB 10.5-inch iPad is on sale for $699.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

One of the stars of Black Friday 2019 so far has been the iPad. Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and others have been unveiling pretty major discounts, culminating in Walmart's head-turner on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro last week. The price has since creeped from $599 to $699 -- but it's still a total steal on a pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage. 

For the first time in a while, we're seeing last year's 9.7-inch iPad marked down to $289 at Amazon. And Best Buy is sticking with its worthy deal on the 256GB version of Apple's most deluxe tablet -- $950 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. (You need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free, to take advantage of the price.) 

And B&H Photo and Amazon still have the best price on the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad -- which is very similar to last year's 9.7-inch model -- at $299. 

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad
2:29
Black Friday 2019

The deals on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of discounts to come through before buying either one of them. 

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $250
iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $399 $330
iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 $289 $249
iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $329 $299
iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $385 $359
iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449
iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649
iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $952 $850
iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $699

You save $300
This is a nice deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, the discount was up to $400 last week. And, yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017. But, still. Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $699 -- even in 2019.  Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

$699 at Walmart

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $950

Save $200
Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone -- but the company is now offering $200 off the step-up 256GB model (and the 512GB and 1TB versions, too). Note that you need to be a member of Best Buy's My Best Buy reward program to see the sale prices. Read our iPad Pro review.

$950 at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

Save $150
Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our iPad Pro review.

$650 at Best Buy

2018 Apple 9.7-inch iPad (32GB): $289

You save $40
Last year's 9.7-inch iPad is pretty much the same as the new 10.2-inch model -- just with a slightly smaller display and no dock connection. And this is the lowest price we've seen in a minute. Read our 9.7-inch iPad review.

$289 at Amazon

2018 Apple 9.7-inch iPad (128GB): $329

Save $100
Walmart has a nice discount on the 128GB model. It costs as much as the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting four times the storage for free.

Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $299though, as always, you need to supply the data service. Read our iPad 2018 review.

$329 at Walmart

2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

Save $30
Walmart has announced that this new iPad will hit $250 on Nov. 27. For now, B&H and Amazon are now selling it for $299. The brand-new 10.2-inch iPad has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. Amazon also has the 128GB model on sale for $400. Read our 10.2-inch iPad preview.

$299 at B&H Photo

iPad Mini: $384

Save $15
The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

$384 at Amazon

iPad Air: $469

Save $30
The iPad Air now sits between the new 10.2-inch iPad, which starts at $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a more powerful A12X processor. Read more about the iPad Air.

$469 at B&H Photo

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.

