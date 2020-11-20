Black Friday iPad deals: Get $40 off iPad Air now, better sales likely soon

Deal Savings Price







Black Friday is around the corner, and with it, some of the best deals on tech for the whole year. Even Apple, notorious for its pricey gadgets, is getting in on the action. If you're looking for the tech giant's most recent products, you're in luck: both late 2020 iPads are already seeing price drops: The eighth-gen iPad normally starts at $329 and is often sold for closer to $300, but it's already on sale at Costco (for members) for $279. In addition, we're potentially better deals being teased, with "up to $70 off" at Best Buy next week, according to its Black Friday ad (shown here). The new iPad Air, meanwhile, has a more modest on some colors.

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back often for the best price.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. $40 off its usual $599 price tag will be a welcome discount for customers seeking its mix of pro-centric features. Read our iPad Air review.

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB, 256GB or 1TB models and $20 on the 512GB model. But just keep in mind we expect iPad Pro upgrades in 2021. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. If you have a Costco membership, though, this $279 price tag is the best you'll find at the moment. (This deal has since lapsed since we first highlighted it.) Read our iPad 2020 review.