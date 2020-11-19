CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday iPad deals: Get $40 off 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Air now, better sales likely soon

The first major Black Friday sales on iPads are starting to hit.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is around the corner, and with it, some of the best deals on tech for the whole year. Even Apple, notorious for its pricey gadgets, is getting in on the action. If you're looking for the tech giant's most recent products, you're in luck: both late 2020 iPads are already seeing price drops: The eighth-gen iPad normally starts at $329, but it's already on sale at Amazon for $299. In addition, we're seeing even better deals from membership retailers like Costco, and Best Buy is teasing "up to $70 off" next week. The new iPad Air, meanwhile, has a more modest $40 price cut at Walmart right now on some colors.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2020: iPad Air 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2020 vs. iPad 2020 vs. iPad Mini 2019

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back often for the best price.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $279

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. If you have a Costco membership, though, this $279 price tag is the best you'll find at the moment. Read our iPad 2020 review.

$279 at Costco

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air: $559

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. $40 off its usual $599 price tag will be a welcome discount for customers seeking its mix of pro-centric features. Read CNET's Review.

$559 at Walmart

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $949

Save $50 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $50 on the 128GB, 256GB or 1TB models and $20 on the 512GB model. But just keep in mind we expect iPad Pro upgrades in 2021. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$949 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $379

Save $20 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

$379 at Amazon