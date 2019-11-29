CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday Amazon deals Target Black Friday 2019 deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds The Irishman: De-aging De Niro
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday Hulu deal: Get Hulu's basic tier for just $1.99 per month

New customers can get Hulu for under $2 a month for the first year.

Listen
- 01:06
Hulu
Ted Soqui/Getty Images
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black Friday deals include streaming, too. If you've considered cutting the cable TV cord, now is a good time. Hulu is offering new subscribers 12 months of its basic streaming service for just $1.99 per month, down from its regular price of $5.99 a month. That doesn't quite beat last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday jaw-dropping steal of 99 cents per month for an entire year, but it's still a great deal. Note, this deal doesn't include or affect the Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu $13 bundle. 

See it at Hulu

This deal is running now and is available through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2. Only customers who are brand-new to the service or who canceled more than 12 months ago are allowed in on this deal, and if you managed to snag last year's Black Friday promo, you also won't be eligible.

Hulu's basic tier -- the one you get with this deal -- gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but you'll have to watch a few ads as you're streaming. Its pricier, ad-free premium service costs $12 per month. Hulu with Live TV, which boasts a significant catalog of on-demand content, will set you back $45 a month, though it's getting a $10 price hike next month.

Read more: Netflix vs. Hulu: Which has the best price, original shows and bundles?

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08
Black Friday 2019