Black Friday Hulu deal: Get Hulu's basic tier for just $1.99 per month

Ted Soqui/Getty Images

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday deals include streaming, too. If you've considered cutting the cable TV cord, now is a good time. Hulu is offering new subscribers 12 months of its basic streaming service for just $1.99 per month, down from its regular price of $5.99 a month. That doesn't quite beat last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday jaw-dropping steal of 99 cents per month for an entire year, but it's still a great deal. Note, this deal doesn't include or affect the Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu $13 bundle.

This deal is running now and is available through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2. Only customers who are brand-new to the service or who canceled more than 12 months ago are allowed in on this deal, and if you managed to snag last year's Black Friday promo, you also won't be eligible.

Hulu's basic tier -- the one you get with this deal -- gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but you'll have to watch a few ads as you're streaming. Its pricier, ad-free premium service costs $12 per month. Hulu with Live TV, which boasts a significant catalog of on-demand content, will set you back $45 a month, though it's getting a $10 price hike next month.

