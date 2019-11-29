CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday home security deals: Get a SimpliSafe system for 50% off

You can save 50% on any SimpliSafe security system you like.

Chris Monroe/CNET
While lots of Black Friday dealscontinue through Cyber Monday (or at least the weekend), you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of 50% off deals on home security systems by SimpliSafe. Head over to the company website before 12:00 a.m. Nov. 30 to order. SimpliSafe packages typically start at $230 -- but that drops to $115 with the Black Friday discount.

Meanwhile, the company's most popular starter kit, "The Essentials," usually retails for $259 -- but you can snag it right now for $130.  

SimpliSafe is a two-time winner of CNET's Editors' Choice award in the home security category, with an easy-to-use, professionally monitored security system that you can install yourself in a matter of minutes. Along with the starter kits, customers can build their own setup that includes whatever mix of sensors they like, including SimpliSafe's security camera, video doorbell and smart lock. No matter what setup you go with, you'll pay only half.

Once installed, each SimpliSafe system offers professional monitoring for $15 a month, or, for $25 a month, professional monitoring with app controls and access to smart home integrations with platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant that let you arm your system or check if the door is locked with a quick voice command.

For more on how SimpliSafe's devices worked when we tested them at the CNET Smart Home, check out our full system review.

