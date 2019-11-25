Black Friday holiday gift idea: The Amazfit Bip smartwatch for $68

CNET

I can't believe it's been nearly two years since I first encountered the Amazfit Bip, a smartwatch that's part Pebble, part Apple Watch. It looks like a cross between both, but with a price that's all budget: Normally $80, the Amazfit Bip is currently $67.99 at Amazon. That's not the cheapest I've ever seen it, but it's still a deal worth considering.

How can I say that when there are now decent smartwatches for as low as $25? Because everything that was great about the Bip is still great: its always-on display (which is incredibly easy to read outdoors), its virtually unmatched battery life (10 to 30 days, depending on how you use it) and its huge assortment of colorful, varied, 8-bit-inspired faces.

Meanwhile, the Bip does notifications, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and so on. Read Scott Stein's Amazfit Bip review to learn more; it helps explain why this model made our best smartwatches for 2019 list.

What I particularly like is that Amazfit continues to support the Bip with app updates. A lot of the super-cheap no-brand watches rely on third-party apps, so it's hard to know if and when problems might get addressed.

There may be newer, fancier-looking watches than this one, but after nearly two years I still consider it a trusty sidekick.

