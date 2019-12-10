Black Friday headphone deal returns: Get this noise-canceling model for $80

Sennheiser

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

One of the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals has returned: The Sennheiser HD 4.50 is back down to $80 at Best Buy -- $100 off its full asking price, and $17 to $50 less than the equivalent model is selling for at Amazon.

We previously reviewed the similar Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC, and it's a formidable competitor to Bose. The only difference between the HD 4.50 and the HD 4.50 BTNC version is that the accent color is red instead of silver. (The BTNC model is also on sale at Best Buy, but for $103.)

The wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX, but the big draw is the active noise cancellation. Sennheiser rates the battery life for up to 19 hours with noise cancellation on, and up to an impressive 25 hours with it off. It comes bundled with a cable so you can keep the party going in wired mode (for plugging into in-flight entertainment systems, for instance).

Earlier this month, Amazon had a similar model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- on sale for $80, but it has since jumped to $130. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC model is currently selling for $98 on Amazon, which is $5 less than you'll find it at Best Buy, too.