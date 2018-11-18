GameStop Black Friday deals on Xbox One and PS4 are now available -- at Target, Walmart and Best Buy, too

GameStop/Screenshot by CNET

GameStop's Black Friday sale is already up and running. The game retailer is effectively offering the same baseline $199 PS4 and Xbox One deals as every other big store under the sun -- and those same sales are already available at Walmart, Best Buy and Target -- and probably other retailers, too.

So with that caveat -- basically "these deals are great, but widely available elsewhere" -- here are the highlights. Note that:

Sale prices are available now, unless otherwise indicated and are in effect until Monday, Nov. 26 while supplies last.



PlayStation 4

As noted above, the same (great) 1TB PS4 + Spider-Man bundle for $199 is widely available elsewhere during Black Friday week.

GameStop is also offering the PSVR bundle for $249 ($100 off): the PSVR helmet, two Move controllers, the PlayStation camera, Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot. Again, this one is widely available nearly everywhere, too.

As for titles, it's a pretty nice selection of PS4 games at good prices -- but you should check these versus other retailers, as well as the ongoing digital sale at the online PlayStation Store (God of War is $8 cheaper there, for instance). Some notable recommendations (all PS4 exclusives):

Xbox One

The Xbox story is much the same. GameStop is offering the same 1TB Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 that is available at nearly every other retailer.

Want the step-up Xbox One X instead? It costs twice as much, but it offers full 4K gaming and 4K Blu-ray support (the latter of which you won't find on the PS4 Pro). Weirdly, GameStop doesn't seem to have the $400 ($100 off) standalone version of the Xbox One X, but you can find that at Walmart and elsewhere as of today.

But it (and most other retailers) have the One X bundled with brand-new titles for just $30 more, including Fallout 76.

As for the Xbox One games that GameStop is advertising -- they seem far less appealing than their PS4 equivalents, for this reason: All 4 titles highlighted in the GameStop circular -- PUBG, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4 and State of Decay 2 -- are available on the "all you can eat" Xbox Game Pass service, which Microsoft is offering to new users for $1 a month (to start) between now and the end of the year. If you have a fast internet connection, that's the way to go. At least start with that to sample them, and then pay full price if you really fall in love with a particular title.

Now playing: Watch this: Best deals to score big on Black Friday

'30 percent off whatever you can stuff into the $5 bag'

Weirdly, the Nintendo Switch is completely absent from the GameStop ad, so we want to make sure you know you can buy the Switch with Mario Kart 8 bundled in at no extra charge at many other retailers later in the Black Friday week.

Instead, GameStop is offering an oddball promo: You can get 30 percent off whatever "stuff" (with plenty of caveats) you can cram into a tote bag. Oh, and you need to spend $5 on the bag, to boot. Personally, it doesn't look particularly fun to me -- but you do you.

Originally published Nov. 13. Updated Nov. 18 with comparisons to newly available deals at Walmart and elsewhere.

