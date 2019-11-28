Black Friday game deals - PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

The Black Friday sales have come early in 2019, and while some gaming console deals have already expired or sold out, there are still plenty of available deals on games.
Some of the latest highlights this Black Friday include Resident Evil 2 Remastered on PS4 for $15, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox and PS4 for $38 and Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $40. Check out our complete list below to get the lowdown on some of our other favorite discounts on games this holiday season.
A note that prices were accurate when this article was published. We'll keep things up to date as the Black Friday sales keep coming, but discounts do fluctuate and titles can sell out -- bookmark this page and check back often.
Nintendo Switch game deals available now
- Killer Queen Black -- $15 See at Target | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Civilization VI -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Overcooked 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Overwatch Legendary Edition -- $25 See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $30 See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $30 See at Amazon ($30 in-store at Walmart)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 See at Amazon | See at Best Buy ($30 in-store at Walmart)
PS4 game deals available now
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $38 See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Borderlands 3 -- $28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- NBA 2K20 -- $28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Judgment -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Control -- $25 See at Target
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $25 See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Days Gone -- $20 See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- NieR Automata -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Spider-Man GOTY Edition -- $15 See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $15 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- God of War -- $10 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Persona 5 -- $10 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
Xbox One game deals available now
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $38 See at Walmart | See at Best Buy
- NBA 2K20 -- $28 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Borderlands 3 -- $28 See at Best Buy
- Sekiro -- $25 See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $25 See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Control -- $25 See at Target | See at Amazon | See at Walmart | See at Best Buy
- Sea of Thieves -- $25 See at Walmart | See at Best Buy | See at Amazon
- Gears 5 -- $25 See at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25. See at Best Buy
- Hitman 2 -- $20 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Walmart
- Battlefield V -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $15 See at Best Buy | See at Amazon | See at Walmart
- Halo 5 -- $15 See at Walmart | See at Amazon | See at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 Remastered -- $15 See at Target
- World War Z -- $15 See at Target
- Playerunkowns Battlegrounds -- $12.33 See at Walmart | See at Amazon
