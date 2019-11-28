Black Friday game deals - PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The Black Friday sales have come early in 2019, and while some gaming console deals have already expired or sold out, there are still plenty of available deals on games.

Some of the latest highlights this Black Friday include Resident Evil 2 Remastered on PS4 for $15, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox and PS4 for $38 and Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $40. Check out our complete list below to get the lowdown on some of our other favorite discounts on games this holiday season.

A note that prices were accurate when this article was published. We'll keep things up to date as the Black Friday sales keep coming, but discounts do fluctuate and titles can sell out -- bookmark this page and check back often.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch game deals available now

Sony

PS4 game deals available now

Microsoft

Xbox One game deals available now



