Black Friday Fire tablet deals: Fire HD 10 drops back to $80, all Fire Kids tablets now on sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday may be next week according to the calendar, but the shopping holiday is coming early for anyone seeking out one of Amazon's Fire tablets. Several of the models have returned to their lows first seen during last month's Prime Day sale. Specifically:

The Fire HD 10 (10-inch tablet) is now $80 ($70 off)

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is now $130 ($70 off)

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is now $80 during Prime Day ($60 off)



The Fire 7 Kids Edition is now $60 ($40 off)

Thus far, Amazon hasn't confirmed other Fire tablet discounts, but we wouldn't be surprised to see these models return to their Prime Day lows over the next few days, either:

The Fire HD 8 (8-inch tablet) was $55 during Prime Day ($35 off)

The Fire HD 8 Plus was $75 during Prime Day ($35 off)

Note that the Fire Kids Editions include a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (and it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.

Sarah Tew/CNET This has all of the same extras as the HD 8 above, but it's the childproof version of the smaller, more affordable Amazon Fire 7. You're getting a 7-inch screen instead of 8, and a less robust processor.

César Salza/CNET The Fire HD 8 was updated earlier this year with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.