Black Friday Fire tablet deals: Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and all Fire Kids tablets on sale

Amazon's Black Friday sale means the full range of the company's hardware devices are on sale, and that includes every Fire tablet in the lineup. This effectively brings back the Prime Day deals from October, with some new ones thrown in for good measure. Here's a full breakdown of the deals, including one that just went live as of today, Thanksgiving Day:

The Fire HD 10 (10-inch tablet) is now $80 ($70 off)

The is now $130 ($70 off)

The Fire HD 8 Plus (8-inch tablet) is now $75 ($35 off)

The Fire HD 8 is now $55 ($35 off)

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is now $80 ($60 off)



The Fire 7 (7-inch tablet) is now $40 ($10 off)



The Fire 7 Kids Edition is now $60 ($40 off)

Note that the Fire Kids Editions include a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value. Many tablets are currently unavailable or temporarily out of stock, but keep checking back as we update this page regularly.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (and it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.

César Salza/CNET The Fire HD 8 was updated earlier this year with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Fair warning: We really think you should pay up for a Fire HD 8, which is a much better, faster tablet than the entry-level Fire 7. But at $40, this non-HD 7-inch model is going to be tempting for a lot of folks.

Sarah Tew/CNET This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.