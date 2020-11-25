Black Friday Fire tablet deals: $80 gets you an Amazon Fire HD 10

Deal Savings Price





Amazon has already started serving up Black Friday tablet deals, and most of their Fire tablet line is on sale. As we inch closer to Thanksgiving weekend and the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, we expect even more Amazon Fire price cuts to go live. Whether you want to treat yourself with a new Fire tablet or you're in the market for a Kids Edition to give as a gift this year, you'll find some incredible sales just a short scroll down.

Several of the Amazon Fire models have returned to their lows first seen during last month's Prime Day sale. Specifically:

The Fire HD 10 (10-inch tablet) is now $80 ($70 off)

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is now $130 ($70 off)

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is now $80 ($60 off)



The Fire 7 Kids Edition is now $60 ($40 off)

The Fire HD 8 will also be returning to its Prime Day low of $55 by Cyber Monday. Thus far, Amazon hasn't confirmed Fire HD 8 Plus tablet discounts, but we wouldn't be surprised to see these Amazon devices return to their Prime Day lows over the next few days:

The Fire HD 8 (8-inch tablet) will be returning to $55 ($35 off)

The Fire HD 8 Plus was $75 during Prime Day ($35 off)

Note that the Fire Kids Editions include a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (and it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.

Sarah Tew/CNET This has all of the same extras as the HD 8 above, but it's the childproof version of the smaller, more affordable Amazon Fire 7. You're getting a 7-inch screen instead of 8, and a less robust processor.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus review.