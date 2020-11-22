CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 restocks The Mandalorian recap Arecibo telescope will be demolished Black Friday for streaming devices Google Doodle for Benoit Mandelbrot Amazon's Black Friday deals Black Friday AirPods deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday Dyson deals: Save $150 to $200 on V8 and Ball Animal now, V7 and V10 soon

The high-end vacuum and small appliance manufacturer is seeing some big discounts ahead of this holiday season.

,
Listen
- 00:41
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (1 item)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is only a few days away, but we're already rolling in deals. Now, vacuum cleaners can often be a tricky gift ("This will help you clean up the house!") but Dyson is one of the most popular and instantly recognizable brands you can go with. Without further ado, here are the best Dyson deals available now and coming soon. Note that price drops have started on many of these as of the morning of Sunday, Nov. 22. More will hit throughout Thanksgiving week. 

Read more: Black Friday 2020 vacuum deals: Save on Neato, Hoover, Shark and more

Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication, but tend to fluctuate.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Black Friday deals available now

Dyson V8 Motorhead: $230

Save $150
Dyson

The Dyson V8 boasts 15% more suction than the V7 (according to Dyson). Normally $380, the Motorhead version drops to $230 at Target starting the week of Nov. 22.

$230 at Target

Dyson Slim Ball Animal: $200

Save $150
Target

Dyson's "entry-level" corded vacuum usually costs $350, but that price drops to a much more reasonable $200 starting the week of Sunday, Nov. 22.

$200 at Target

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $300

Save $200
Best Buy

To be clear, this Dyson isn't cordless, but that means it's got a lot more oomph than many of the smaller stick models. And this week, it'll be 40% off at Best Buy and elsewhere. Just note this model supposedly dipped to as low as $212 during the 2019 Black Friday season.

$300 at Best Buy

Dyson HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan: $375

Save $125 vs. Dyson.com
Dyson

No, this isn't a vacuum -- but if you're a Dyson fan, take note. If you're looking to clean the air in your house, Dyson also has one of its air purifiers on discount this Black Friday, for 25% off its usual list price. The HP01 cleans the air, but also functions as a space heater and fan -- that's a lot of features to pack into a Dyson device for under $400. (Just note that it's sold in the past for as low as $300.)

Lowest known Amazon price to date: $300

$375 at Amazon

Black Friday deals coming soon

Dyson V7 Animal: $200 (starts by Nov. 28)

Save $200
Dyson

Dyson's V7 Animal normally costs $400, but it's getting a whopping 50% discount this week. Best Buy has confirmed this price starting by Saturday, Nov. 28.

$200 at Best Buy

Dyson V10 Animal: $350 (starts week of Nov. 22)

Save $150
Best Buy

The V10 Animal returns to its all-time Amazon low of $350 this season, with Target confirming the price drop starting the week of Nov. 22. We expect it to be that price at Best Buy and elsewhere, too. This cordless model delivers 55% more suction than the V7 and an hour of runtime using the battery.

$350 at Best Buy