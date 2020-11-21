Black Friday doorbuster: Pay just $99 for a Staub enameled cast iron Dutch oven

Staub

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Of the 2020 Black Friday kitchen deals we've seen so, far this might be the best. When a piece of cookware this exquisite goes on sale we are simply obligated to shout it from the rooftops -- even if we'd like to hoard them for ourselves -- and right now French luxury cookware maker Staub is selling a as an early Black Friday deal. That's more than 75% off the normal price and $76 cheaper than we found it anywhere else.

If you're wondering what a cocotte is, it's essentially a Dutch oven with a slightly fancier name and one of the most versatile pots you can own. Cast iron retains heat as well as anything and distributes it evenly so this makes a perfect vessel for slow and low braising or roasting in the oven. The tough enameled coating is designed for easy release so cleanup is always a breeze. It's just the tool you need for any burgeoning bread-baking projects or holiday hosting. The 4-quart cocotte will also come in handy for any slow Sunday sauce or simmering stew, and Staub's time-tested, quality construction will last for decades, if not longer.

The is available in eight colors at this price: matte black, white, red basil green, dark blue, truffle white and grenadine. Staub also ships the cocotte for free in one or two days, so you could potentially have this showstopper in your clutches before Thanksgiving.