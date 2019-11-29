CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday Amazon deals Target Black Friday 2019 deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds The Irishman: De-aging De Niro
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday DJI Osmo Action camera deal: $249 ties its all-time low

We've never seen the price this low before.

Listen
- 00:56
28-dji-osmo-action

DJI's little action cam has a big selfie screen in front.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

DJI, best known for drones like the new Mavic Mini, released its first action cam earlier in the year, the Osmo Action. If you're looking for a feature-packed mountable camera that can compete with GoPro's top cameras, this is it -- and you can get it at an all-time low price. 

Amazon is selling it for $258 currently, but while supplies last you can get it for only $249 courtesy of Wellbots, an online retailer of drones, cameras and smart home products. The site normally sells the Osmo Action for $379 and it's down to $279 for Black Friday, but if you use the coupon code CNETCAM, you get a $30 discount and free shipping. 

The Osmo Action is one of the best action cams available, thanks to its 4K HDR video, customizable interface, dual displays and RockSteady image stabilization, which stacks up well against GoPro's excellent HyperSmooth stabilization. You probably won't see the price this low anywhere else this season.

See at Wellbots
Now playing: Watch this: DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land...
3:28
Black Friday 2019