Black Friday deals on smart home devices: $199 Shark Robot Vacuum available now, $19 Nest Mini coming next week

Deal Savings Price









Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

November 27 is right around the corner, and that means countless Black Friday deals on everything from TVs to robot vacuums. But smart home devices are seeing some of the best discounts of the year, even matching the record low prices of Prime Day earlier this fall. Major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have already announced many of their deals for this Black Friday, and online retail giant Amazon has promised to match many of its biggest deals in the past, too.

Whether you're looking for Google Nest or Amazon Echo smart speakers, connected cameras or other niche gadgets, you've come to the right place. Here are the best deals that are coming for Black Friday 2020 -- and some of them are even already available.

Deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for nearly half off, a huge saving for a robot vacuum that can clean your house without requiring you to lift a finger. You can even limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home mapping feature.

Chris Monroe/CNET C by GE lights are solid additions to the smart home: you can control them with you voice assistants, like Google Assistant and Alexa, and you can set them on schedules and triggers. Finding a 4-pack for $20 is great, and it's about as cheap as you'll find any quality smart bulb. See the best smart bulbs we've tested.

Deals coming soon

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Google's Nest Mini is one of the best budget smart speakers around, and for under $30, it's a steal. This pint-size speaker comes with full-size smarts, thanks to Google Assistant. That means you can do everything from play music to control your other smart home gadgets, from lights to smart locks. This deal is already live at Walmart, though you may want to wait a few days if you can: Walmart will be knocking the price down to $19 starting Wed., Nov. 25.

Chris Monroe/CNET These two products would normally run you a grand total of $320. Starting this Friday Nov. 20, though, both devices will be bundled for only $150. That's a surprisingly cheap way to kickstart your connected home. As with many other deals, Best Buy will be matching this one.