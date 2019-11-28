Black Friday deals on laptops 2019: Save up to $300 now on MacBook Air, Samsung and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday laptop deals seem to be coming earlier and earlier each year, and 2019 has been no exception. With major savings already available on big name brands including HP, Samsung and Dell, it's a great time to pick up a bargain on machines for gaming, laptops for business or personal use. And there's also the ever-popular Chromebook. A few vendors have already sold out in some cases on discounted items, but in our list below you'll see there's still an incredible deal to be had on the new release 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,100 and MacBook Air for $800.

While we're not seeing reductions on items with low-end Intel or AMD processor driven laptops, we think it's okay given that these items tend to disappoint as cheap, but not a bargain.

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals available now

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Here's a stealthy deal you don't want to miss on the new MacBook Air. At Amazon, it's $900, which is already well down from Apple's list price of $1,099. But, if you choose "no rush shipping," you can knock another $100 off, which is pretty amazing. Another decent option: Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join). Read more about the new MacBook Air.

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at both Best Buy and Amazon. Read more about the new MacBook Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 13.3-inch version of the larger 15.6-inch Notebook 7 Spin model we reviewed (and liked). This convertible two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees into tablet mode. It features a standard midrange component lineup with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory, but goes beyond the standard 256GB SSD you see on many midrange models and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB.

dell This two-in-one laptop from Dell is a bit bigger and more powerful than the Samsung mentioned above. It provides a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM while serving up a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET The LG Gram 14 two-in-one laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition. This 14-inch model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our LG Gram 14 review.

HP This is a decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. We thought this deal wouldn't be available until Wednesday, but it went up early.

Samsung Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step-up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. Best Buy's model is on sale now. Find it at Walmart for more memory, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Nicely upgraded budget-friendly gaming laptop, with a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 graphics.

HP Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon.

HP The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews' favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features a 13.3-inch touch display, an 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

