Dyson's cordless stick vacs are now incredibly affordable thanks to huge discounts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These powerful vacuums run without a cord, deliver top-notch dirt grabbing power and convert into handheld vacs at the press of a button. Because of their incredibly high quality, Dyson's vacuums usually have a high price tag to match, but Black Friday special hunters are in luck as we're seeing deep discounts on models that preceded Dyson's current Cyclone V11 series.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Animal for $300 (save $200)

Dyson's Cyclone V8 series was released in 2016 and includes an Animal model designed for pet hair. The Cyclone V8 Animal is battery-powered, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning time between charges.That's a big improvement on the V6's 20 minutes. It's also quieter and more powerful than the V6.

The V8 normally sells for $500, but you can now get it on Amazon, Target, Walmart or at Dyson's website for just $300, a 40% discount.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $300 (save $200)

Still, the V8 Animal isn't the most powerful stick vac on sale this season. That title goes to Dyson's Cyclone V10 series. There are two models on sale, the Motorhead and the Animal.

The Motorhead offers up to 60 minutes of run time, a filtration system that Dyson claims will trap 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron and a 0.20-gallon waste bin slightly larger than the V8's 0.14 gallon.

You can snag the Cyclone V10 Motorhead for $300, a 40% discount off its $500 MSRP, at Amazon and Best Buy.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal for $350 (save $200)

Upgrade to the Animal version of the Cyclone V10, and you'll get all the features of the Motorhead but with Dyson's more powerful torque drive cleaner head, a mini motorized brush tool and a soft dusting brush for extra pet hair cleaning power.

The V10 Animal originally sold for $600. Dyson hasn't dropped the price on its website (it's still $550 there), but it is selling the V10 Animal for just $350 on Amazon and Best Buy, a 36% discount. The V10 Animal is currently out of stock on Walmart.com. and not listed at all with Target.

These Dyson deals are up to 40% off, depending on which model you choose. If keeping your house cleaner will be your New Year's resolution, picking up a top of the line stick vac might be a good way to end 2019. Or, if you're 1,000% sure your loved ones wouldn't be offended, it could make a great holiday gift.