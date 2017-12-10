Breaking news: Christmas Eve is just two weeks from today. And while some of you are in the home stretch of your holiday shopping, I'll bet that there's a good number of you who haven't even started.
Thankfully, megaretailers Best Buy and Amazon are here to help. As of today, we're seeing the return of some great pricing that we haven't seen since the Black Friday/Cyber Monday week -- including some of the best prices ever on some products. And if they're still in stock, you should still be in good shape for "in time for Christmas" free shipping offers, too.
Here's a quick summary of some of the best offers we're seeing as of today (Dec. 10):
Amazon
Nearly all of Amazon's Echo, Kindle and Fire devices are back on sale as of today. Most of them are at or even below their Black Friday prices. That includes:
- Fire TV 2017 for $55 ($15 off -- near season low)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $35 ($5 off)
- Fire 7 for $30 ($20 off -- same as Black Friday)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition for $80 ($20 off -- near season low)
- Fire HD 8 for $50 ($30 off -- same as Black Friday)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $100 ($30 off -- near season low)
- Fire HD 10 for $120 ($30 off)
- Echo Dot for $30 ($20 off -- it's been at this season low since Black Friday)
- 2017 Echo for $80 ($20 off -- same as Black Friday)
- Echo Plus for $120 ($30 off -- same as Black Friday)
- Amazon Tap for $80 ($50 off -- same as Black Friday)
- Kindle for $60 ($20 off -- near season low)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $100 ($20 off -- near season low)
- Amazon Cloud Cam for $90 ($30 off -- lowest price ever)
Today only, Amazon also has 15 to 85 percent off on a good chunk of "Star Wars" merchandise, including a lot of Lego sets. The sale earlier today included the amazing Sphero R2-D2 robot for almost half off at $91 -- an incredible deal that was too good to last. See all the Amazon Star Wars deals here.
Other solid Amazon deals we're noting today:
- Fitbit Ionic for $270 ($30 off): This is the first discount we've noted on Fitbit's new smartwatch. It's notable because the device's recent new app store update makes it a significantly better, more enjoyable wearable by adding a lot of the fun and personality of the Pebble smartwatches. (Most other Fitbits are also being discounted today, but they're not quite as low as the excellent Black Friday prices.)
- Nebula Mars projector for $450 ($150 off): This battery-powered projector from the accessory mavens at Anker is a solid combination of big-picture fun and portability, but it felt a bit too expensive at $600. With $150 knocked off that price, however, it's a much more enticing deal.
Best Buy
We're halfway through Best Buy's 20 days of Doorbusters promotion, which rotates in a new set of deals throughout the bulk of December. Today is all about Samsung, and there are some great bargains to be had, including:
- Galaxy S8, S8 Plus for $350 off with Sprint or Verizon activation: These are some of the best phones of the year, now available for under $500 each. That's about $20 a month (or less) on a 24-month payment plan.
- Galaxy Note 8 for $300 off with Sprint or Verizon activation: With stylus support and dual rear cameras, the Note 8 is Samsung's best phone of the year -- now available at the best price we've seen.
- IconX 2018 for $140 ($60 off): Samsung's answer to the AirPods are fully wireless headphones that can also track your heart-rate. They also pack other cool tricks, like standalone music playback (thanks to 4GB of on-board storage) and -- with compatible Galaxy phones -- workout coaching and Bixby assistant access. They're normally $200, but Best Buy has them today for just $140.
- See all Dec. 10 Samsung "doorbuster" deals at Best Buy
GoPro
The action cam maker is locking into discounts on two of its "older but still great" cameras. So far as we can tell, these prices will be in effect throughout the end of the year, if not longer:
- GoPro Hero5 Session bundle for $200 ($100 off -- best price ever): GoPro's 4K-capable mini-camera is now only $50 more than its 1080p-only little brother -- including a bundled head mount and SD card.
- GoPro Hero5 Black for $300 ($100 off -- best price ever): This 2016 model offers many of the same features and full 4K video capture of the 2017 Hero6 model, now at its best price ever.
That's it for now. We'll update if we spot more deals throughout the day.
