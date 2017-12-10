Joshua Goldman/CNET

Breaking news: Christmas Eve is just two weeks from today. And while some of you are in the home stretch of your holiday shopping, I'll bet that there's a good number of you who haven't even started.

Thankfully, megaretailers Best Buy and Amazon are here to help. As of today, we're seeing the return of some great pricing that we haven't seen since the Black Friday/Cyber Monday week -- including some of the best prices ever on some products. And if they're still in stock, you should still be in good shape for "in time for Christmas" free shipping offers, too.

Here's a quick summary of some of the best offers we're seeing as of today (Dec. 10):

Amazon

Nearly all of Amazon's Echo, Kindle and Fire devices are back on sale as of today. Most of them are at or even below their Black Friday prices. That includes:

Today only, Amazon also has 15 to 85 percent off on a good chunk of "Star Wars" merchandise, including a lot of Lego sets. The sale earlier today included the amazing Sphero R2-D2 robot for almost half off at $91 -- an incredible deal that was too good to last. See all the Amazon Star Wars deals here.

Other solid Amazon deals we're noting today:

Best Buy

We're halfway through Best Buy's 20 days of Doorbusters promotion, which rotates in a new set of deals throughout the bulk of December. Today is all about Samsung, and there are some great bargains to be had, including:

GoPro

The action cam maker is locking into discounts on two of its "older but still great" cameras. So far as we can tell, these prices will be in effect throughout the end of the year, if not longer:

GoPro Hero5 Session bundle $200 ($100 off -- best price ever): GoPro's 4K-capable mini-camera is now only $50 more than its 1080p-only little brother -- including a bundled head mount and SD card.



GoPro's 4K-capable mini-camera is now only $50 more than its 1080p-only little brother -- including a bundled head mount and SD card. GoPro Hero5 Black $300 ($100 off -- best price ever): This 2016 model offers many of the same features and full 4K video capture of the 2017 Hero6 model, now at its best price ever.



That's it for now. We'll update if we spot more deals throughout the day.

