Black Friday deals 2018: $300 off Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus or $300 gift card

Black Friday deals are beginning to crop up for Samsung phones as premium as the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, to cheaper models you can buy for under $100. This is just the beginning, so you should expect even more offers from now through Cyber Monday. Promotions range from discounts to gift cards.

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving; this year that's Friday, Nov. 23. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often with even more Black Friday phone deals as they appear.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 9 , and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy



, and include Target, Amazon and CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus: Save $300 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET Samsung's triple threat smartphones are excellent all-arounders playing at the top of their class. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy Galaxy S9 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: $300 Target gift card Angela Lang/CNET This is the superphone for the doodlers, tinkerers and Android lovers. The Galaxy Note 9 is an absolute speed, battery life and storage beast -- and the S Pen gives your creativity full rein. Sale dates Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Requires qualified activation on AT&T or Verizon. Limit two per guest. $900.00 at Target Galaxy Note 9 review

Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 Walmart gift card Josh Miller/CNET You'll have to pay full price for the Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, S8 or S8 Plus, but if you're already a frequent Walmart shopper, $300 of "free" Walmart cash will sweeten the deal. Note that you'll need to activate the phone in-store with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon in order to qualify for the gift card. Sale dates In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6pm. Activations begin at 8pm.

Galaxy S8, Unlocked: Save $150 at Best Buy Josh Miller/CNET Last year's Galaxy S8 is a smart alternative to the Galaxy S9 for people hoping to save a few more bucks. This discount for the 64GB unlocked version (black) makes the offer more compelling. The Galaxy S8's specs are strong enough to take you through 2019 and beyond. An unlocked phone means you can choose your own carrier and you won't be forced to activate in-store. Sale dates Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving day) at 5pm, through Nov. 24. $450.00 at Best Buy Galaxy S8 review

Galaxy S7: Save $130 at Walmart Josh Miller/CNET Straight Talk customers can snatch up 2016's prepaid Galaxy S7 in black, with 32GB of storage. Sale dates Online: Nov. 21 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

In stores: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23 $199.00 at Walmart Galaxy S7 review

Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit: Save $35-$85 at Target, Best Buy Samsung An entry level phone like the Galaxy J3 Orbit won't offer much in the way of camera prowess or speed, but it's relatively portable with a 5-inch screen. Target and Best Buy both sell the phone for $65 through a combination of prepaid services. Target partners with Total Wireless, while Best Buy's offer works with Simple Mobile, TracFone and Total Wireless. Sale starts Target: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).

Best Buy: Nov. 22 at 5pm, through Nov. 24. $65.00 at Target Best Buy

Galaxy J7 Crown: Save $110 at Walmart, $90 at Best Buy Samsung The Galaxy J7 Crown is a midrange phone with a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. At Walmart, the phone sells for $80 through Straight Talk's service. At Best Buy, it'll cost $100 and uses Total Wireless or Simple Mobile's networks. Sale dates Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). In-store: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23.

Best Buy: Nov. 22 at 5pm through Nov. 24. $79.00 at Walmart See at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy J7: Save $90 at Target One of the more robust entry-level Android phones you can buy, the Galaxy J7 has a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel rear camera. This offer is for Total Wireless service. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day). $100.00 at Target

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.