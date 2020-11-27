Black Friday deal: This 25-in-1 survival gear kit can be yours for $15

Famistar

I may have mentioned already my newfound love for Alone, the History Channel series that's part Survivor and part Survivorman. One thing it has made abundantly clear: I'd never make it out there. If I found myself alone in the wilderness, well, time to start writing my epitaph.

In all seriousness though, the right gear can go a long way toward helping you survive an emergency situation. Whether you're backpacking or just driving through remote areas, a survival kit is essential. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Verigoo has the with promo code NLYBPZ6H. Regular price: $35. The last time I wrote about this, it was $20 (and the code stopped working rather suddenly, though I'm assured that won't happen this time).

The kit is contained in an 8-inch, 1-pound waterproof case. It includes pretty much everything you might fathom, including a whistle, wire saw, emergency blanket, pocket knife, paracord bracelet, flashlight (BYO batteries) and so on.

There's also a fire starter, along with a blow tube and four pieces of tinder. The latter counts as four of the 25 total items, so don't expect 25 individual tools. (That number is closer to 18, or 19 if you count the case.)

I really wanted to peek at this kit myself, so I did. Make no mistake, this isn't pro-level gear designed to last a lifetime. But it's pretty sturdy stuff; I'd have no qualms about packing it the next time I walk in the woods. And I think you'd be hard-pressed to buy these items separately for anywhere near this price.

Your thoughts?

