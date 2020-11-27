Black Friday deal: The OnePlus 7T hits an all-time-low $300

Angela Lang/CNET

In the old days, OnePlus made bargain phones. With the arrival of the OnePlus 8 earlier this year, however, the company moved squarely into the premium category. No more bargains, then? Actually, here's one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the . That's the lowest price I've seen; previous deals had it $100 higher. You can choose between the glacier blue and frosted silver colors.

Compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile networks, this phone isn't even a year old. It's notable for its lightning-fast processor, three rear cameras, smooth 90Hz screen and in-screen fingerprint reader. It comes with Android 10 right out of the box. Alas, there's no wireless charging, which is a deal-breaker for me.

I learned all that and more from reading CNET's OnePlus 7T review, which you'll want to read as well. At the time, $600 seemed like a pretty good deal for a phone with such high-end specs. Now it's $300 less.

Even so, the OnePlus 7T faces stiff competition from the newer likes of the Apple iPhone SE ($399), Google Pixel 4A ($349) and Samsung Galaxy A51 ($399). But, wow, this brand has legions of devoted fans, so if you've been waiting for a good deal to come along, this is it.

