This Black Friday deal is even better than it looks at first glance, thanks to the cash-back points it'll net you through Rakuten. If you're eager to explore the land of Galar, you'll want to jump on this price quickly, because it likely won't last long. Even a small discount like this may result in a fast reduction of inventory. Keep reading to find out how to purchase either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield at a discount on Rakuten before the holidays ramp up.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch are finally here, and to say they're welcome arrivals is putting it mildly: The two games sold more than 6 million copies over launch weekend. I won't suggest which one to get -- it depends on which exclusive Pokemon you want: Monsters like Deino, Hydreigon, and Farfetch'd come in Sword, while Tyranitar, Goodra and Galarian Ponyta are exclusive to Shield. But I will tell you how to score the best deal.

The two games retail for $60 each, and that's the current price just about everywhere. Although we spotted a few decent discounts last week, those sold out very quickly. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more deals as Black Friday nears, but right now, here's your best option: Today only, and while supplies last, Geek Alliance (via Rakuten) has Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $55.99 -- and your purchase also nets you Rakuten points worth $8.25.

I know, that's only a $4 savings. But those Rakuten points (which require you to have a Rakuten account, natch) are nearly as good as cash: They can be applied to any other purchase you make from the online store. In fact, you could purchase one of the games for $55.99, claim your points, then come back and get the other for $47.74. (The math: $55.99 minus $8.25.)

So, is this game the answer to all your Pokemon hopes and dreams? That depends upon how you want to feel about the games: The internet is outraged, as it often is, over seemingly inconsequential details, like the fact that Sword and Shield don't include, you know, every Pokemon ever. But if you're OK with that, rest assured that GameSpot rated the game "Superb" with a rating of 9.

