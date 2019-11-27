Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Did you catch a Black Friday deal on Pokemon Sword or Shield yet? Here's your chance: For a limited time, and while supplies last, eBay seller Rushhourwholesaler has Pokemon Sword or Shield for $47.99. That's one of the best deals to date on these super-hot Nintendo Switch games.

However, there's another option worth considering: Geek Alliance (via Rakuten) has Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $55.49 -- and your purchase also nets you Rakuten points worth $11. Those points (which require you to have a Rakuten account, natch) are nearly as good as cash: They can be applied to any other purchase you make from the online store. In fact, you could purchase one of the games for $55.49, claim your points, then come back and get the other for $44.49. (The math: $55.49 minus $11.)

These two new Pokemon games sold more than 6 million copies over launch weekend. I won't suggest which one to get; it depends on which exclusive Pokemon you want: Monsters like Deino, Hydreigon, and Farfetch'd come in Sword, while Tyranitar, Goodra and Galarian Ponyta are exclusive to Shield.

So, are these games the answer to all your Pokemon hopes and dreams? That depends upon how you want to feel about them: The internet is outraged, as it often is, over seemingly inconsequential details, like the fact that Sword and Shield don't include, you know, every Pokemon ever. But if you're OK with that, rest assured that GameSpot rated the game "Superb" with a rating of 9.

