Black Friday deal on Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones under $80

Amazon

Between Sony, Bose and Apple AirPods Pro, there's stiff competition amongst active noise-canceling headphones in the lead up to Black Friday. But now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently under $80 at Amazon -- reduced from $200. We reviewed the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC previously, and it is a formidable competitor to Bose with that $200 price tag. That model is now $108 on Amazon, but this one -- the HD 4.50 SE -- has the same specs at an even better price, aside from some cosmetic color differences.

The Sennheiser wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX and has active noise cancellation and an incredibly frequency response of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. Sennheiser rates the battery life for up to 19 hours with noise cancellation on and up to an impressive 25 hours with it off. It comes bundled with a cable so you can keep the party going in wired mode (for plugging into in-flight entertainment system, for instance).