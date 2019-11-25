Chris Monroe/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an $80 smart display with baked-in Google Assistant. Once or twice I've seen it on sale for $60 or less, and a couple weeks ago it dipped to $40. However, just in time for Black Friday, here's a historic-low price: For a limited time, Lenovo via Rakuten is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock for $33.99 with promo code LEN6B.

I have no firsthand experience with it, but everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Lenovo Smart Clock review. Here's the bottom line: "While not perfect at any one task, the Lenovo Smart Clock does a lot of things well enough to be a helpful addition to your nightstand." And, remember, that was based on an $80 price tag.

Is it possible we'll see an even better deal later this week or on Cyber Monday? I'm going to put my chips on "maybe," but there's no question this is a great deal that's available right now.

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo Smart Clock: Google Assistant and Lenovo combine...

