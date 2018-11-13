Black Friday countdown: CNET's 10 Days of Deals!

Shanae Mairs/CNET

Hold onto your wallets, deal shoppers! Actually, get out your wallets, because we've got something new and cool: CNET's 10 Days of Deals.

Starting Nov. 5, and running every weekday through Nov. 16, we'll serve up a sweet deal you won't find anywhere else. Yep, you'll get exclusives on some of our favorite products -- items you'll love for yourself or that would make perfect gifts for the holidays -- and the prices will be the lowest anywhere.

Day 1: Get a 10.1-inch Nixplay Seed widescreen digital photo frame for $97.50

Day 2: Save an extra 30 percent on prescription eyeglasses at DiscountGlasses.com

Day 3: Sleep better with the best BedJet deal of the year

Day 4: Get a Microsoft Surface Book 2 for $1,375

Day 5: Save $150 on any Nectar mattress and get two free pillows

Day 6: The Amazfit Bip smartwatch: Just $61 with this exclusive code

Day 7: These hugely popular AirPod alternatives are back -- for only $34

Bookmark this link for an easy return to the deal list, or sign up for CNET's Cheapskate newsletter (see below) to get all 10 days of deals delivered to your inbox.

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys at CNET Deals and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter.