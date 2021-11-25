I am filling my house with these epic Black Friday board game deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.
Black Friday deals are in full swing, and many people are shopping with upcoming holidays in mind. With things finally starting to open back up, more people are able to spend time in person with friends and loved ones. What makes get togethers even better? Games. And current Black Friday deals make stocking up more affordable than ever.
As fun as game nights can be, building your collection can be an expensive feat, Whether you are entertaining friends or family, or gifting the fun to someone else this holiday season, we rounded up some of the best deals on our favorite games.
Great games under $40
- Mysterium: $36 (save 36%)
- Arkham Horror (3rd edition): $35 (save 36%)
- Betrayal at House on the Hill: $29 (save 43%)
- Splendor: $26 (save 44%)
Great games under $25
- Catan: $22 (save 60%)
- Ticket to Ride: $22 (save 60%)
- Ticket to Ride - Europe: $19 (save 50%)
- Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power: $18 (save 50%)
- Pandemic: $18 (save 60%)
- Disney Villainous: The Worst Takes It All: $17 (save 50%)
- Azul: $16 (save 50%)
- The Princess Bride Game: $15 (save 50%)
- Throw Throw Burrito: $13 (save 50%)
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf: $13 (save 50%)
Great games under $15
- Exploding Kittens: $10 (save 50%)
- Unstable Unicorns: $10 (save 50%)
- Scattergories: $10 (save 50%)
- Family Feud - Late Night Edition: $9 (save 50%)
- Family Feud - Platinum Edition: $8 (save 50%)
- Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit: $8 (save 50%)
- Uno Deluxe: $8 (save 50%)
- Jenga: $7 (save 50%)