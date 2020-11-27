CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday: Best video game deals for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

There are great deals on top games for the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is here, and some of the best video games for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One are on sale with big discounts. There's plenty to choose from, but they won't last forever. Keep checking back to see what's still available and what other deals you should check out. For PS4 owners, check out our list of the best PS4 Black Friday sales

And if you're looking to buy the latest Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 consoles, you should check out our handy way to check stocks: 

And if you are lucky enough to get one of the aforementioned Holy Grail consoles, do keep in mind that games for the PS4 will play on the PS5, and titles for the Xbox One will work with the Series X (but not the Series S due to its absence of a media drive).

Borderlands 3, Xbox: $10

You save: $20
Gearbox Softwre

Take another adventure in the original shooter-looter franchise. 

$10 at Best Buy

Doom Eternal, Xbox One: $20

You save: $40
id Software

The most metal game ever. 

$20 at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One: $20

Save $40

Possibly the best simulation of horse testicles the video game world has ever seen.

$20 at Best Buy

Mortal Kombat 11, Xbox One: $15

You save: $45

It's fighting, but with more spinal cords on the outside of the body. 

$15 at Walmart

Mario Tennis Aces: $27

You save $33
Nintendo

Take it to the tennis court with Mario and friends. 

$27 at GameStop

Pokémon Sword: $40

You save $20

Go on another adventure to catch even more Pokémon.

$40 at Best Buy

Splatoon 2: $30 (Update: Expired)

You save $30
Nintendo

Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

$30 at Walmart

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

$30 at Walmart

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

$30 at Walmart

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo

While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

$30 at Walmart

Yoshi's Crafted World: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo

Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies, all in a delightful, dioramalike world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

$30 at Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you love classic Mario but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.

$30 at Walmart

Luigi's Mansion 3: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo

Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.

$30 at Walmart
