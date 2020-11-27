Black Friday: Best video game deals for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is here, and some of the best video games for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One are on sale with big discounts. There's plenty to choose from, but they won't last forever. Keep checking back to see what's still available and what other deals you should check out. For PS4 owners, check out our list of the best PS4 Black Friday sales.

And if you're looking to buy the latest Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 consoles, you should check out our handy way to check stocks:

And if you are lucky enough to get one of the aforementioned Holy Grail consoles, do keep in mind that games for the PS4 will play on the PS5, and titles for the Xbox One will work with the Series X (but not the Series S due to its absence of a media drive).

Gearbox Softwre Take another adventure in the original shooter-looter franchise.

id Software The most metal game ever.

Possibly the best simulation of horse testicles the video game world has ever seen.

It's fighting, but with more spinal cords on the outside of the body.

Nintendo Take it to the tennis court with Mario and friends.

Go on another adventure to catch even more Pokémon.

Nintendo Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

Nintendo While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Nintendo Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies, all in a delightful, dioramalike world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET If you love classic Mario but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.