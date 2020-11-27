Black Friday: Best PS4 game deals (that will also play on PS5)

Deal Savings Price











Black Friday is on, and video games are the big sellers this year. Some of the biggest PS4 games of 2020 are on sale, and -- thanks to the PS5's backward compatibility -- these titles will all play on Sony's newer console, too, along with an extra boost in performance. (Of course, these are all silver discs, so they'll only play on the PS5 with a Blu-ray drive -- not the discless $399 PS5, which requires downloadable digital games.) We're already seeing these sell out at some vendors, but keep checking back as we'll continuously update availability.

If you're still determined to get one, visit our check PS5 restock page for updates.

Sucker Punch The epic samurai game has players traveling across the island of Tsushima to stop the Mongolian invasion.

Naughty Dog The sequel to the 2013 PS3 hit has players playing the role of Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world.

Rockstar Games Head back to the Old West in 2018's Game of the Year.

Activision Get back on the board and relive your youth in this remake of the first two Tony Hawk games.

Electronic Arts Get in your X-Wing or Tie Fighter in this latest entry in the Star Wars franchise.

Sony If you haven't played it yet, now is the time to get the best Spider-Man game ever.

Capcom Return to Racoon City with Jill Valentine in this remake of the 1999 PlayStation classic.