Black Friday: Best PS4 game deals (that will also play on PS5)

Ghosts of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and other PS4 hits are on sale today.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is on, and video games are the big sellers this year. Some of the biggest PS4 games of 2020 are on sale, and -- thanks to the PS5's backward compatibility -- these titles will all play on Sony's newer console, too, along with an extra boost in performance. (Of course, these are all silver discs, so they'll only play on the PS5 with a Blu-ray drive -- not the discless $399 PS5, which requires downloadable digital games.) We're already seeing these sell out at some vendors, but keep checking back as we'll continuously update availability. 

If you're still determined to get one, visit our check PS5 restock page for updates. 

Ghosts of Tsushima: $40

You save: $20
Sucker Punch

The epic samurai game has players traveling across the island of Tsushima to stop the Mongolian invasion. 

$40 at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II: 30

You save: $30
Naughty Dog

The sequel to the 2013 PS3 hit has players playing the role of Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world. 

$30 at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2: $20

You save: $40
Rockstar Games

Head back to the Old West in 2018's Game of the Year. 

$20 at Best Buy

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: $25

You save: $15
Activision

Get back on the board and relive your youth in this remake of the first two Tony Hawk games. 

$25 at Amazon

Star Wars Squadrons $17

You save: $23
Electronic Arts

Get in your X-Wing or Tie Fighter in this latest entry in the Star Wars franchise. 

$17 at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition: $20

You save: $20
Sony

If you haven't played it yet, now is the time to get the best Spider-Man game ever. 

$20 at Amazon

Resident Evil 3 Remake: $15

You save: $25
Capcom

Return to Racoon City with Jill Valentine in this remake of the 1999 PlayStation classic. 

$15 at Best Buy

The Outer Worlds: $20

You save: $20
Obsidian Entertainment

Explore a space colony and try to save it from being destroyed. 

$20 at Best Buy
